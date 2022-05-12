Kim Kardashian Reveals Kanye West Said She Looked Like A Cartoon Character Without His Fashion Advice

Kim Kardashian is redefining who she is and what her life will look like after her divorce from Kanye West. Throughout their eight years together, six of which were as the married power couple “Kimye,” the Grammy Award-winning artist totally overhauled his ex-spouse’s fashion sense. And on the latest episode of The Kardashians, the 41-year-old socialite expressed crippling anxiety at the thought of dressing herself again for the first time in nearly a decade.

“I got to a point where I would ask [Kanye] for advice for everything down to what I wear,” she told her sister Kourtney. “Even now, I’m having panic attacks, like, what do I wear?” The episode was actually filmed in November 2021, though, about 10 months since Kim filed the paperwork to split from Ye officially. But one month before the episode was taped, Ye was still assisting his then-estranged wife with her wardrobe, as he reportedly was the person who styled Kim for her turn hosting Saturday Night Live that October.

The following month, though, Kardashian was to receive the Wall Street Journal‘s 2021 Innovator Award for her Skims clothing line, and she was on her own again. “And I was like, ‘How do I wear something that hasn’t been prevetted first? Like, it was like psychologically [hard],” she confided in Kourtney.

So, on her own, Kim chose a brown faux leather dress and gloves from her Skims x Fendi collection to attend the high-brow WSJ soiree. She nearly had a wardrobe malfunction at the event, but apparently, Ye reached out to her afterward and let her know her whole new style was a malfunction. In fact, according to him, Kim looked like a cartoon housewife.

“[Kanye] called me afterwards,” she said. “He told me my career’s over, and then he showed me a picture of Marge Simpson wearing something similar.” Kim did admit she always trusted him when it came to her sense of fashion, though, and it was the last thing they shared in common through the end of their union.

“I’m trying to figure out, like, who am I in the fashion world? Who am I by myself?” she reflected. “I was always, like, The Kardashians with my sisters, and then I was, like, Kimye. Like, who is Kim K? That is the jump. How do I get there without Kanye?”

Check out Episode 5 of The Kardashians, which dropped May 12 at 12am ET on Hulu, to hear how Kim moved on from the comment and for herself. Also, make sure to follow the model/celeb and the rest of her family by tuning in every Thursday night at midnight through June 16, 2022, which is the show’s Season 1 finale.