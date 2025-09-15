The Best (And Worst) Dressed Men At The 2025 Emmys & Reactions To The Big Night

This year’s Emmys are in the books, and the 2025 ceremony was full of firsts.

Hosted by Nate Bargatze, the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards were held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles and celebrated television’s biggest achievements with several historic and surprising wins.

History was made by Tramell Tillman, whose role as Seth Milchick on Apple TV’s Severance made him the first Black man ever to win a Supporting Drama Actor Emmy.

Related Stories ‘Severance’ Star Tramell Tillman Makes Black History With Emmys Win

“You remember what you want to remember. You make time for what you want to make time for, do the work, show up, and most importantly, for the love of God, don’t embarrass me in public,” he said of his mom’s advice.

His co-star Britt Lower won for Lead Actress in the Drama category, as well as Noah Wyle and Katherine LaNasa, who also won for medical drama The Pitt.

The Studio had a major night of victories in rapid succession, setting a record for most wins of a new comedy show with 13 awards. All the while, Hacks and Adolescence actors were also recognized for their elite performance chops, with a healthy mix of veteran and fresh-faced acts getting their props.

Regardless of the night’s winners or losers, everyone showed their personality with their red carpet looks.

See some of the best and worst looks at the 2025 Emmys and some reactions to the ceremony below.

1. Colman Domingo Source:Getty No red carpet style rundown is complete without Colman Domingo. The actor put together a Valentino fit, featuring a powder blue jacket with crystal embroidery and a matching polka dot button-up shirt. He switched things up with a pair of brown flared pants, complete with pointed black buckled shoes. 2. Brian Tyree Henry Source:Getty Brian Tyree Henry opted for the classic black and white theme, but the traditionality ends there, as he wore a cropped cream-colored jacket and flowing pants that complemented his white patent shoes. He completed the look with a horse pin on his chest. 3. Tyler James Williams Source:Getty Tyler James Williams usually remixes some menswear staples, but to cap off award season, he kept it chill. He wore an impeccably tailored all-black suit. His shirt, shoes, and bow tie all matched, with the only pop of color being some hardware: his ring, watch, and pin. 4. Tramell Tillman Source:Getty Severance actor Tramell Tillman was on the complete opposite end of the spectrum in his clean all-white ‘fit. Before his historic win, he walked the red carpet in a pristine, relaxed-fitting double-breasted Dolce and Gabbana suit. He broke up the all white look with a pair of patent calfskin boots. 5. Dewayne Perkins Source:Getty The Studio’s Dewayne Perkins stepped out with one of the most effortless Emmy looks done up in black and white. He wore white flared trousers, a matching cumberbond, and a bottom shirt to reveal a loose-tied tie. He finished the look with a long, black, metal-detailed coat. 6. Sterling K. Brown Source:Getty Who else can literally roll up to the Emmys with an injury and still get a fit off? Nursing a torn ACL, the actor didn’t let it stop him with his dapper tan suit, black lapels, and matching pants and shoes. He was fresh enough that we could ignore the white cast, respectfully. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19.