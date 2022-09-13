The Best (And Worst) Looks Spotted At The 2022 Emmys

The celebs showed out at the 2022 Emmy awards.

The ceremony gave props to many new shows and the growing talented stars that are featured in them like Succession, Ted Lasso and of course, Abbott Elementary.

One of the best moments came when Abbott Elementary’s creator and writer Quinta Brunson hit the stage to accept the award for Best Writing in a Comedy Series despite a pseudo-drunk Jimmy Kimmel lying on the stage.

Brunson chose not to let Kimmel’s bit damper her moment and spoke on it after the show ended.

“I don’t know.I know Jimmy Kimmel and I felt like the bit didn’t bother me that much. I don’t know what the internet thinks,” Brunson told Variety. “I felt like the bit didn’t bother me that much…Tomorrow maybe I’ll be mad at him. I’m going to be on his show on Wednesday, so I might punch him in the face.”

But beyond that, the drama was almost nonexistent as Hollywood’s biggest names stepped out to get honored and rocked memorable outfits.

From host Kenan Thompson stepping up his style game, to Jerrod Carmichael not rocking a shirt, here are some of the most memorable fashion moments from the 2022 Emmys.