The Best (And Worst) Looks Spotted At The 2022 Emmys

The celebs showed out at the 2022 Emmy awards.
The ceremony gave props to many new shows and the growing talented stars that are featured in them like Succession, Ted Lasso and of course, Abbott Elementary.
One of the best moments came when Abbott Elementary’s creator and writer Quinta Brunson hit the stage to accept the award for Best Writing in a Comedy Series despite a pseudo-drunk Jimmy Kimmel lying on the stage.
Brunson chose not to let Kimmel’s bit damper her moment and spoke on it after the show ended.
“I don’t know.I know Jimmy Kimmel and I felt like the bit didn’t bother me that much. I don’t know what the internet thinks,” Brunson told Variety. “I felt like the bit didn’t bother me that much…Tomorrow maybe I’ll be mad at him. I’m going to be on his show on Wednesday, so I might punch him in the face.”
But beyond that, the drama was almost nonexistent as Hollywood’s biggest names stepped out to get honored and rocked memorable outfits.
From host Kenan Thompson stepping up his style game, to Jerrod Carmichael not rocking a shirt, here are some of the most memorable fashion moments from the 2022 Emmys.
1. Kenan ThompsonSource:Getty
Kenan wasn’t joking when he told PEOPLE he wanted to rock 16 outfits while hosting the Emmys. The entertainer has multiple outfit changes, and none perhaps as clean as this baby blue suit. He made it pop even more with a similar shade shirt and tie made of silk. As far as accessories, he kept it simple with a black pair of patent leather shoes and blacked-out aviator shades.
2. Issa RaeSource:Getty
Issa Rae says she’s still rooting for everyone that’s Black, and that’s gotta include the designer of the gown she rocked last night, Sergio Hudson. While saying farewell to Insecure, she went out in style with a white and black dress and showed some skin with a cut-out around the torso. She matched the dress with a pop of color with her deep red haircut.
3. Karamo BrownSource:Getty
You already knew that the fashion expert from Queer Eye was going to get a fit off. Karamo Brown once again didn’t disappoint with a simple yet elevated look. He donned what looks like a navy suit but pair it with a black shirt to match the lapels. The black patent leather shoes kept things classic, but he added a little personality with an iced-out brooch outfitted with 130 diamonds.
4. Colman DomingoSource:Getty
Colman Domingo not only won his first-ever Emmy for his role as Ali in Euphoria, but he did it in style. The 52-year-old actor wore a gold-colored Dolce & Gabbana suit with impeccable detailing. He complimented the gold look with a black mesh shirt and mixed metal jewelry.
5. Tyler James WilliamsSource:Getty
Tyler James Williams was in the building as Abbott Elementary racked up awards for the night and made sure he did it in style. He wore a purple pinstripe jacket, a white shirt, and a black bowtie. He went unconventional for the pants, too, thanks to a flared bell bottom look covering nearly his entire shoe. He went traditional with the jewelry, which included a silver ring and a classic Cartier watch.
6. Jerrod CarmichaelSource:Getty
Who else could get away with rocking a fur coat in Los Angeles in the middle of September? Entire Jerrod Carmichael. He let the coat do all the talking as he wore no shirt and a simple pair of black pants complimented by an iced-out gold pendant.
Oh, and if the coat looks familiar, it’s a direct inspiration from Diddy.
“It’s hot, but I feel cool,” Carmichael told Entertainment Tonight. “You know what, Puff Daddy wore this fur in a music video, and that’s, like, iconic.”