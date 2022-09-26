Cassius Gems: Beautiful Photos of Taylor Hale, The First Black Woman To Win CBS’ Big Brother

As fall rolls around, CBS‘ hit show Big Brother routinely comes to a close.

Those that tune in all summer to the nonstop drama are glued to their television to see who wins the $750,000. Season 24 came to end last night, and Taylor Hale was crowned winner and took home the cold hard cash.

The 27-year-old beauty queens capped off the eventful season after almost being voted out several times and being ostracized from the beginning. But after winning the 8-1 final vote, she revealed to Entertainment Weekly what it means to be the first Black woman to win the game show.

“But my purpose for coming to this game was so much bigger than just Taylor Hale playing. It was so much bigger than just trying to make a name for myself. There was a bigger moment for me that I knew that I had to fulfill, and somehow I ended up pulling it off,” she told EW. “So I just want future Black women Big Brother players to know that they can come into the game and they don’t have to be bullied or harassed or painted as a villain. They can just be themselves. And win.”

This isn’t Hale’s first time in front of the bright lights, as she recently won Miss Michigan in 2021 and later went on to compete for Miss USA, where she subsequently won Miss Congeniality.

As a pageant queen, it’s hard to overlook the Detroit native’s beauty. Check out some of her hottest Instagram pictures below.