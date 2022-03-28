black hollywood , Oscars
Wesley Snipes & The Beautiful Black People Who Showed Out On The Oscars Red Carpet

News 03.28.22

Red Carpet Arrivals for the 94th Academy Awards

Source: Future Publishing / Getty

The Academy Awards went down last night (March 27), and apparently, something happened between Chris Rock and Will Smith. But before all that, like any major awards show, the red carpet went down, and Welsey Snipes and a legion of beautiful Black Hollyood stars absolutely showed out.

Some of our favorites included Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o in her gold dress, the ageless Rosie Perez stunning in a red dress and we are all clearly not worthy of Zendaya doing what Zendaya does.

We don’t know who picked out Snipes’ monotone outfit that featured burgnedy-colored shorts and legging, but it was courageous.

LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Samuel L Jackson also get props because Black love always rules.

See more of our favorite looks in the gallery.

1. Wesley’s Sneakers

94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Wesley’s stylist chose violence. LOL. 

2. Rachel Lindsay

Red Carpet Arrivals for the 94th Academy Awards Source:Getty

Rachel Lindsay of The Bachelor fame. 

3. D-Nice

Red Carpet Arrivals for the 94th Academy Awards Source:Getty

D-Nice was in the building. 

4. Niecy Nash

Red Carpet Arrivals for the 94th Academy Awards Source:Getty

Niecy Nash always understands the assignment.

5. Tracee Ellis Ross

Red Carpet Arrivals for the 94th Academy Awards Source:Getty

Tracee Ellis Ross rarely misses. 

6. Lupita Nyong’o

Red Carpet Arrivals for the 94th Academy Awards Source:Getty

Be sure you say Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o.

7. Rosie Perez

Red Carpet Arrivals for the 94th Academy Awards Source:Getty

It’s been 30 years since White Men Can’t Jump and Rosie is showing no sign of it being that long. 

8. Wanda Sykes

Red Carpet Arrivals for the 94th Academy Awards Source:Getty

Wanda Sykes hosted and stunted. 

9. Ariana DeBose

Red Carpet Arrivals for the 94th Academy Awards Source:Getty

That’s Oscar winner, and Afro-Latina, Ariana DeBose to you. 

10. Zendaya

Red Carpet Arrivals for the 94th Academy Awards Source:Getty

Zendaya, that is all. 

11. Zendaya

Red Carpet Arrivals for the 94th Academy Awards Source:Getty

Zendaya, again. 

12. LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Samuel L Jackson

Red Carpet Arrivals for the 94th Academy Awards Source:Getty

LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Samuel L Jackson slays together. 

13. Jada Pinkett Smith

Red Carpet Arrivals for the 94th Academy Awards Source:Getty

Keep Jada Pinkett Smith’s name out your mouth and there will be no problems. 

14. Paulette Washington & Denzel Washington

Red Carpet Arrivals for the 94th Academy Awards Source:Getty

Paulette Washington and Denzel Washington, >.

15. Queen Latifah

Red Carpet Arrivals for the 94th Academy Awards Source:Getty

The Queen was in the building. 

16. Aunjanue Ellis

Red Carpet Arrivals for the 94th Academy Awards Source:Getty

Put respect on Aunjanue Ellis’ name at all times. 

17. Serena Williams

Red Carpet Arrivals for the 94th Academy Awards Source:Getty

Serena Williams was not playing. 

18. Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith

Red Carpet Arrivals for the 94th Academy Awards Source:Getty

Chaos was chosen indeed (their words). 

19. H.E.R.

Red Carpet Arrivals for the 94th Academy Awards Source:Getty

Okay, H.E.R. 

