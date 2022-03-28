Wesley Snipes & The Beautiful Black People Who Showed Out On The Oscars Red Carpet

The Academy Awards went down last night (March 27), and apparently, something happened between Chris Rock and Will Smith. But before all that, like any major awards show, the red carpet went down, and Welsey Snipes and a legion of beautiful Black Hollyood stars absolutely showed out.
Some of our favorites included Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o in her gold dress, the ageless Rosie Perez stunning in a red dress and we are all clearly not worthy of Zendaya doing what Zendaya does.
We don’t know who picked out Snipes’ monotone outfit that featured burgnedy-colored shorts and legging, but it was courageous.
LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Samuel L Jackson also get props because Black love always rules.
See more of our favorite looks in the gallery.
1. Wesley’s SneakersSource:Getty
Wesley’s stylist chose violence. LOL.
2. Rachel LindsaySource:Getty
Rachel Lindsay of The Bachelor fame.
3. D-NiceSource:Getty
D-Nice was in the building.
4. Niecy NashSource:Getty
Niecy Nash always understands the assignment.
5. Tracee Ellis RossSource:Getty
Tracee Ellis Ross rarely misses.
6. Lupita Nyong’oSource:Getty
Be sure you say Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o.
7. Rosie PerezSource:Getty
It’s been 30 years since White Men Can’t Jump and Rosie is showing no sign of it being that long.
8. Wanda SykesSource:Getty
Wanda Sykes hosted and stunted.
9. Ariana DeBoseSource:Getty
That’s Oscar winner, and Afro-Latina, Ariana DeBose to you.
10. ZendayaSource:Getty
Zendaya, that is all.
11. ZendayaSource:Getty
Zendaya, again.
12. LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Samuel L JacksonSource:Getty
LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Samuel L Jackson slays together.
13. Jada Pinkett SmithSource:Getty
Keep Jada Pinkett Smith’s name out your mouth and there will be no problems.
14. Paulette Washington & Denzel WashingtonSource:Getty
Paulette Washington and Denzel Washington, >.
15. Queen LatifahSource:Getty
The Queen was in the building.
16. Aunjanue EllisSource:Getty
Put respect on Aunjanue Ellis’ name at all times.
17. Serena WilliamsSource:Getty
Serena Williams was not playing.
18. Will Smith & Jada Pinkett SmithSource:Getty
Chaos was chosen indeed (their words).
19. H.E.R.Source:Getty
Okay, H.E.R.