Wesley Snipes & The Beautiful Black People Who Showed Out On The Oscars Red Carpet

The Academy Awards went down last night (March 27), and apparently, something happened between Chris Rock and Will Smith. But before all that, like any major awards show, the red carpet went down, and Welsey Snipes and a legion of beautiful Black Hollyood stars absolutely showed out.

Some of our favorites included Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o in her gold dress, the ageless Rosie Perez stunning in a red dress and we are all clearly not worthy of Zendaya doing what Zendaya does.

We don’t know who picked out Snipes’ monotone outfit that featured burgnedy-colored shorts and legging, but it was courageous.

LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Samuel L Jackson also get props because Black love always rules.

See more of our favorite looks in the gallery.