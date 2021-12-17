These Black Fashion & Accessories Brands Are Doing Their Part To Reduce Our Carbon Footprint

Sponsored by Volvo

You can look good and do your part to save the planet, too.

Climate change is very much real and a severe issue, and there have been a plethora of initiatives proposed to battle what many call the most existential crisis of our time. One avenue has been in the fashion world where designers have begun to realize that our clothes are also piling up and harming our environment.

To do their part and help reduce our carbon footprint on the planet, fashion designers are going the sustainable fashion route. So what is sustainable fashion? It is defined as “garments and accessories that are produced and/or accessed in an ecologically and socially responsible manner.”

The movement is strong, with plenty of designers stepping up to provide trendy drip and slick accessories that won’t have fashionistas turning up their noses like car enthusiasts at ugly electric cars. So, with that said, for the environmentally-conscious fashion enthusiasts who want to do their part in the fight against climate change, and support Black-owned businesses, Cassius Life decided to highlight Black-owned sustainable fashion brands.

Check out the gallery below and prepare to do some virtual window shopping and browsing at these fantastic Black-owned brands who are doing their part to keep us fresh and eco-conscious at the same damn time.

