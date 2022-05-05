The Saga Continues: Brooklyn Nets’ Ben Simmons Will Undergo Back Surgery, NBA Twitter Confused

The Brooklyn Nets are now looking like they are getting 0 return on investment after trading for Ben Simmons.

To further add to their frustrations after getting swept out of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics and seeing their polarizing All-Star guard Kyrie Irving continue to say ridiculous things, the Nets announced Ben Simmons would undergo back surgery. He could need at least three to four months to recover.

The news comes as a bit of a surprise following rumblings he was going to return for Game 4 of the Nets vs. Celtics in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. He would eventually flake with the Nets, claiming “back soreness” as the reason behind Simmons not suiting up.

Per the Brooklyn Nets:

“After consultation with multiple back specialists, it has been determined that the best course of action for Ben’s long-term health is for him to undergo surgery.

The microdiscectomy procedure, scheduled for Thursday, is designed to alleviate pain caused by the herniated disc in Ben’s back. Further updates will be provided following the procedure.”

This latest development in the Ben Simmons saga comes after ESPN reported his agent, Rich Paul, met with the Nets brass to discuss the next steps to ensure Simmons’ physical and mental well-being. The mentally fragile player will undergo a microdiscectomy procedure and is expected to make a full recovery and be ready in time for the start of the 2022-23 NBA season and be ready to partake in training camp Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

Of course, NBA Twitter is perplexed, being that Simmons at one point looked like he was ready to return to action before “back soreness” kicked in, keeping him on the bench in his fancy street clothes.

Well damn.

Photo: Mike Stobe / Getty