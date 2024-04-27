Subscribe
Technology

TikTok’s Parent Company Reportedly Prefers To Be Banned Over Selling, X Users Are Suspicious

Published on April 27, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cassius Life Featured Video
CLOSE
TikTok's Parent Company, ByteDance, Allegedly Prefers Ban

Source: NurPhoto / Getty / TikTok / ByteDance

TikTok users were understandably upset after, in a rare act of bipartisanship, Congress members came together to pass a bill that was eventually signed by President Biden into law. The bill called for banning the platform if its Chinese-owned parent company, ByteDance, doesn’t sell it. According to an exclusive Reuters report, ByteDance will not sell, embracing the ban and leaving U.S. users in the cold.

“Four sources” tell Reuters that TikTok would prefer a ban over selling if the company exhausts its legal options. This news contradicts other reports that ByteDance was exploring the sale of TikTok, which ByteDance also immediately said was not true.

Reuters reports TikTok’s insanely good algorithm is at the core of this decision, with the source telling the website it is “deemed core to ByteDance’s overall operations, which would make a sale of the app with algorithms highly unlikely.”

Per Reuters:

TikTok accounts for a small share of ByteDance’s total revenues and daily active users, so the parent would rather have the app shut down in the U.S. in a worst case scenario than sell it to a potential American buyer, they said.

A shutdown would have limited impact on ByteDance’s business while the company would not have to give up its core algorithm, said the sources, who declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

X Users Are Suspicious About ByteDance’s Alleged Decision Not To Sell

Users on X, formerly Twitter, are reacting to the latest news in the TikTok saga, and they are very suspicious about ByteDance’s alleged decision to sacrifice their U.S. users to protect the algorithm.

“Just my opinion but if they were innocent and trying to make the Best business move possible they would sell and divest. At $24B annual income the valuation is significant,” one user on X wrote. 

Another user added, “i dont understand how no one thinks its suspicious ByteDance is refusing on selling the company. they would get an insane amount of money, please shareholders and would allow Tiktok to stay in the United States. why would they want to keep something that’s doomed to lose money?”

Interesting indeed.

Following the bill’s passing, TikTok’s Chief executive, Shou Chew, vowed to fight, saying in a response video, “Rest assured, we aren’t going anywhere. We are confident, and we will keep fighting for your rights in the courts.”

This decision not to explore any sale says otherwise if we are being honest.

You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

1. Interesting

2. LOL, or get those reels popping

3.

4. Some people love watching the world burn

5. Bingo

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

RELATED TAGS

social media TikTok
Trending
Jaylen Alston
Sports

Jaylen Alston brings confidence to his HBCU All-Star Story

clark atlanta chris martin HBCU Gameday
Sports

HBCU All Star Story: Chris Martin

Denise Woodard Partake
Food & Drink

What to Know About Denise Woodard, Urban One Honors Community Hero Honoree

Several pairs of socks hang outside to dry on a clothes line, Faeroe Islands, Europe.
The Well

The Absolute Best Household Items For Masturbation…Besides Your Favorite Pair of Socks

Mount Gay Rum Aprés The Day Cocktail Kit
Food & Drink

Celebrate Summer Mount Gay Rum Style With The Après The Day Cocktail Kit

Man Staring at Woman's Breasts
The Well

#AfterDark: 4 Strokes Every Dude Should Know How to Lay Down

Close-Up Of Couple Embracing While Standing Against Sky
Sex & Relationships

Will Going Down On Your Lady REALLY Make Your Beard Grow? The Answer May Surprise You…

TikTok USA Photo Illustrations 10 items
Technology

TikTok’s Parent Company Reportedly Prefers To Be Banned Over Selling, X Users Are Suspicious

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close