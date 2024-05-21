Cam’ron’s CNN Interview About Diddy’s Assault Video Goes Off The Rails, Social Media Reacts

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

More than a decade later, Cam’ron is still trolling nighttime anchors.

The Harlem Rapper appeared on CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip on Monday night to discuss current events, including the recently leaked video of Diddy assaulting Cassie.

“Everything in the video is egregious, I’m against,” Cam said when asked about the disturbing video. “So when I saw the video, I was kinda upset, being that I know him.”

Cam goes on to further distance himself from Diddy and remark on the apology video.

“I don’t know him like that. What do you mean did I recognize him? I seen him,” he said. “What do you mean my experiences? I seen him and I thought it was disgusting, I didn’t do a zoom in to see if it was really him or nothing, but he admitted it was him so yeah, it was him.”

Phillip goes on to ask about the content of the video, but Cam is steadfast in realizing the apology video isn’t meant for him.

“The apology ain’t for me, it’s for Cassie,” Cam’ron said. “He ain’t do nothing for me. What I think about it don’t matter. You need to ask Cassie if she accepts the apology. I said what I said.”

The interview comes after a March 5, 2016 video exclusively given to CNN, shows Diddy attacking Cassie in a hotel hallway.

The video shows Cassie carrying her bags and walking down the hallway to the elevator bank of the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles. Then, Diddy, with a towel wrapped around his waist, comes running after her, grabs her by the back of her neck, and swings her to the floor. Then, he kicks her in the back, grabs her luggage, and then kicks her again. After, he drags her several feet down the hallway.

