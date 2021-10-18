Twitter Applauds Candace Parker For Making History By Leading Chicago Sky To First WNBA Championship

And you say Chi-City.

WNBA superstar Candace Parker decided to make history when she came home by helping the Chicago Sky win its first championship ever. Parker is no stranger to the bright lights of the WNBA Finals, as she’s previously been down bad twice with 0-2 starts. But this go-round, she had the experience to make sure she was bringing the hardware home–despite being down by nine by the time the fourth quarter began.

Parker played for the Los Angeles Sparks for 12 seasons– the same team who drafted her with the top pick in the 2008 WNBA Draft before deciding to play for her home state of Illinois. So although she was ready to win, she knew what it was like to be on the other end of that whirlwind celebration.

“You know, it’s funny, when I’m sitting at home watching television, and there’s a last-second shot, I immediately almost vomit in my mouth,” Parker told ESPN. “My daughter knows that I sympathize more with the person that is on the losing end of that. My heart breaks for them. Because I’ve been there.”

So, using that motivation of not wanting to lose, she and her squad edged out the Phoenix Mercury for an 80-74 win in a clean four-game sweep.

The latest piece of hardware is yet another sign of her greatness to add to her trophy case since she already won a WNBA championship with the Sparks in 2016, two NCAA championships with the Tennessee Vols in 2007 and 2008, and two two gold medals from the 2008 Beijing games and 2012 London games.

