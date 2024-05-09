Subscribe
Style & Fashion

Candace Parker Named President of adidas Women’s Basketball

Published on May 9, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cassius Life Featured Video
CLOSE
Candace Parker and Family Attend NCAA Women's Championship Game In adidas "More Is Possible" Tees

Source: Elsa / Getty

When Candace Parker retired from the WNBA, she said she would expand on her business portfolio. So it shouldn’t be a surprise that she’s already booked a new gig.

adidas announced that Parker is their new president of Women’s Basketball, and will be charged with developing more signature shoes for female players.

“Stepping into this new leadership role is a deeply personal next step in my journey with adidas,” Parker said in a statement. “From high school to college to playing pro to now, this appointment by adidas symbolizes a shared commitment to making impactful change and setting new benchmarks for the future of women’s sports.”

Parker began her journey with the brand in 2008 when she was drafted #1 by the Sparks out of the University of Tennessee. She was the first female basketball player with an adidas signature shoe, the ACE Commander in 2010, though both of her shoes are now out of production. She also had three apparel collections that included shoes.

Women’s basketball stars Aliyah Boston, Alysha Clark, Copper, Aaliyah Edwards, Chelsea Gray, Betnijah Laney, Hailey Van Lith, the Ogwumike sisters and Erica Wheeler are already on the adidas roster. Developing product lines for them will be part of Parker’s new role.

The 38-year-old three-time WNBA champion retired from the WNBA last month, citing injuries and wanting more time with her growing family that includes wife Anna Petrakova, her former UMMC Ekaterinburg teammate, Parker’s daughter, their son, and a baby on the way.

She told Fast Company that she wanted to lend more than her name to the job, but her years of expertise in women’s basketball. Despite renewed interest in the game, it’s still, per the article receiving less than 1% of sponsorship dollars. Parker is expected to help determine Adidas’ approach to women’s basketball including future collaborations, partnerships and brand positioning.

“The brand and I have grown together, and we’ve done some amazing things,” Parker said.  “I’m excited about what the future holds on this side of things, because I’m so passionate about growing the game of basketball.”

Seehow social media is hyping up Parker’s new gig with the three stripes below.

 

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

RELATED TAGS

adidas Candace Parker
Trending
MadameNoire Presents Listen to Black Men: Fatherhood
10:13

Listen to Black Men: Fatherhood

Jaylen Alston
Sports

Jaylen Alston brings confidence to his HBCU All-Star Story

clark atlanta chris martin HBCU Gameday
Sports

HBCU All Star Story: Chris Martin

HBCU Asanti Price
Sports

HBCU All-Star journey a full circle moment for Asanti Price

HBCU All-Star Story: Fred Cleveland Jr.
Sports

HBCU All-Star Story: Fred Cleveland Jr.

HBCU Grambling
Sports

Grambling Will Come in Shining at HBCU All-Star Game

Several pairs of socks hang outside to dry on a clothes line, Faeroe Islands, Europe.
The Well

The Absolute Best Household Items For Masturbation…Besides Your Favorite Pair of Socks

Mount Gay Rum Aprés The Day Cocktail Kit
Food & Drink

Celebrate Summer Mount Gay Rum Style With The Après The Day Cocktail Kit

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close