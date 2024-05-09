Candace Parker Named President of adidas Women’s Basketball

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

When Candace Parker retired from the WNBA, she said she would expand on her business portfolio. So it shouldn’t be a surprise that she’s already booked a new gig.

adidas announced that Parker is their new president of Women’s Basketball, and will be charged with developing more signature shoes for female players.

“Stepping into this new leadership role is a deeply personal next step in my journey with adidas,” Parker said in a statement. “From high school to college to playing pro to now, this appointment by adidas symbolizes a shared commitment to making impactful change and setting new benchmarks for the future of women’s sports.”

Parker began her journey with the brand in 2008 when she was drafted #1 by the Sparks out of the University of Tennessee. She was the first female basketball player with an adidas signature shoe, the ACE Commander in 2010, though both of her shoes are now out of production. She also had three apparel collections that included shoes.

Women’s basketball stars Aliyah Boston, Alysha Clark, Copper, Aaliyah Edwards, Chelsea Gray, Betnijah Laney, Hailey Van Lith, the Ogwumike sisters and Erica Wheeler are already on the adidas roster. Developing product lines for them will be part of Parker’s new role.

The 38-year-old three-time WNBA champion retired from the WNBA last month, citing injuries and wanting more time with her growing family that includes wife Anna Petrakova, her former UMMC Ekaterinburg teammate, Parker’s daughter, their son, and a baby on the way.

She told Fast Company that she wanted to lend more than her name to the job, but her years of expertise in women’s basketball. Despite renewed interest in the game, it’s still, per the article receiving less than 1% of sponsorship dollars. Parker is expected to help determine Adidas’ approach to women’s basketball including future collaborations, partnerships and brand positioning.

“The brand and I have grown together, and we’ve done some amazing things,” Parker said. “I’m excited about what the future holds on this side of things, because I’m so passionate about growing the game of basketball.”

