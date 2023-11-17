Cassie Accuses Diddy Of Rape & Abuse Over Decade-Long Relationship

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Thursday afternoon, Sean “Diddy” Combs was accused of rape and assault by ex-girlfriend and singer Cassie.

A lawsuit was filed in New York federal court, detailing Diddy’s alleged behavior throughout their 10-year relationship. According to the New York Times, Cassie says the troubling behavior began soon after she met the music mogul in 2005 when she was 19.

She recounts him having control over every part of her life— from her car and apartments to her medical records.

One horrifying incident reportedly occurred in 2009 when he pushed her into a car and kicked her in the face until she bled because he was upset she was speaking to a talent manager.

The jealousy continued, and when she briefly dated Kid Cudi in 2012, he blew up his car. Cudi confirmed the account through his rep, saying, “This is all true.”

The abuse was also sexual, with Cassie saying Diddy fantasized about what he called “freak offs,” where he hired male prostitutes and watched them have sex with her while he watched. He’d record the drug-filled escapades across several cities and show footage to her she’d thought was deleted.

At one of these “freak-offs” in 2016, he allegedly punched her in the face and gave her a black eye. When she tried to leave the LA hotel room, he chased after her into the hallway and threw glass vases at her.

“The hotel’s security cameras captured that incident, but the suit says Mr. Combs paid the hotel $50,000 for the footage,” writes the Times.

Their relationship ended in 2018 but not before he forced his way into her apartment and raped her after they went out to dinner together, despite her repeatedly telling him no.

Cassie is speaking up now because the Adult Survivors Act, which allows victims of sexual abuse to take legal action despite the statute of limitations, ends in a few days.

“With the expiration of New York’s Adult Survivors Act fast approaching,” she said, “it became clear that this was an opportunity to speak up about the trauma I have experienced and that I will be recovering from for the rest of my life.”

Diddy’s lawyer, Ben Brafman, has since responded to the heinous allegations, denying it all and accusing Cassie of wanting an eight-figure payout.

“Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations. For the past six months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura’s persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail. Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs’s reputation and seeking a payday,” the statement reads.

Social media is shocked by the allegations and wishes Cassie love and light. See some of those reactions below.