Chance The Rapper Trends On Twitter After “Liking” Trans Porn Tweet

Chance The Rapper has been trending on Twitter a lot in recent days. However, it’s been less for his music and much more about his own account’s activity on the social media platform. The 29-year-old married performer and father-of-two apparently has a taste for transsexual porn — or at least whoever handles Chance’s Twitter account does. “Don’t check chance the rappers likes,” one Twitterer wrote yesterday.

“I don’t think chance the rapper knows we can see his likes,” another account opined. But soon after Chance’s fans noted that his account was liking multiple transsexual posts, the artist’s account suddenly “unliked” those posts without warning, too.

Chance, whose real name is Chancelor Bennett, has been with former model Kirsten Corley since 2013, and the two seem to have managed well despite their public ups and downs. In fact, the pair were officially married three years ago. Chance even named his debut studio album The Big Day, which dropped four months after their nuptials and was heavily inspired by Chance’s relationship with his wife.

Neither the Chicago rapper nor his lady has yet directly addressed the mini-scandal, hoax or not. But Chance did make a recent appearance on T-Pain’s podcast, Nappy Boy Radio, to share the details on two other stories that are brewing. The first one is that he’s finally begun the work for his sophomore studio album, tentatively titled Star Line Gallery.

“The ‘Gallery’ is the Star Line, and the Star Line is all of us,” Chance explained to Teddy Penderazdoun. “It’s going to be all Black artists from everywhere around the world with all different experiences, but a connection, and in conversation with me and my collaborators to create new pieces that show what it means to be Black right now… It’s not all drenched in the conversation of trauma or about the most familiar aesthetic of Black that we know right now. It’s about what is real.”

But the second piece of news that Bennett shared with T-Pain is that Chicago deep-dish pizza is definitely a hoax! Check out the clip below as well as what Twitter has to say about Chance’s supposed appetite for trans porn.