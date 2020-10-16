Twitter Reacts To Chance The Rapper Asking Best Song On “The Big Day”

Posted 23 hours ago
Posted 23 hours ago
Music
10.16.20
Chance The Rapper CANNOT stop losing 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/dlAIPZoQpa— SS3 (@incognitolam) October 16, 2020
Chance The Rapper CANNOT stop losing 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/dlAIPZoQpa
Chance The Rapper going out sad😭 pic.twitter.com/efr7VJAzzk— rob 🌱 (@robvillainy) October 16, 2020
Chance The Rapper going out sad😭 pic.twitter.com/efr7VJAzzk
Twitter treating Chance The Rapper like Yamcha.— Ahmed🇸🇴/A&R for Griselda Records (@big_business_) October 16, 2020
Twitter treating Chance The Rapper like Yamcha.
The entire world when Chance finally gave them an opportunity to trash his album right in front of him pic.twitter.com/8FTw59oZJ5— SpicyCooche🍙 (@soggy_napkins) October 15, 2020
The entire world when Chance finally gave them an opportunity to trash his album right in front of him pic.twitter.com/8FTw59oZJ5
This nigga done ratioed Chance the rapper 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/0Bz9e11JiN— . (@Kage676) October 15, 2020
This nigga done ratioed Chance the rapper 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/0Bz9e11JiN
i still like chance the rapper but that man is out here just ASKING to be ratiod— CDTVthaGlacierBoy ❄️ (@CDTVProductions) October 16, 2020
i still like chance the rapper but that man is out here just ASKING to be ratiod
Chance the Rapper is still a good artist to me pic.twitter.com/sb6WGIOY8T— hip hop & pain (@hhdeji) October 16, 2020
Chance the Rapper is still a good artist to me pic.twitter.com/sb6WGIOY8T
What the fuck happened to Chance the Rapper? Mans a Karen— IDidIt (@YourMusicWhore) October 16, 2020
What the fuck happened to Chance the Rapper? Mans a Karen
Chance the rapper slander? pic.twitter.com/SMFpPxYqZg— kyle/Free agent nba fan (@knicks_tape99) October 16, 2020
Chance the rapper slander? pic.twitter.com/SMFpPxYqZg
This Chance freestyle lives rent free in my head 😂 pic.twitter.com/Lgd0JRiriZ— B E A N Z| Credit Your Photographer Please! (@PhotosByBeanz) October 16, 2020
This Chance freestyle lives rent free in my head 😂 pic.twitter.com/Lgd0JRiriZ
that’s so crazy how every chance the rapper fan including myself just stopped listening to him cause they graduated high school https://t.co/whxDwNOW01— joe biden’s spaghetti brain (@JoeyLovrek) October 16, 2020
that’s so crazy how every chance the rapper fan including myself just stopped listening to him cause they graduated high school https://t.co/whxDwNOW01
Me listening to lil peep n chance the rapper pic.twitter.com/LBRjIPgmnB— ali (@aligotsauce) October 16, 2020
Me listening to lil peep n chance the rapper pic.twitter.com/LBRjIPgmnB
Believe in yourself the way @chancetherapper believes this album is good https://t.co/okFqZLcevU— Enrique Ruiz (@a1restorationss) October 16, 2020
Believe in yourself the way @chancetherapper believes this album is good https://t.co/okFqZLcevU
He had 12 hours to delete this https://t.co/KMbwlGIAeY— Goatjames🐐 (@Goatjames21) October 16, 2020
He had 12 hours to delete this https://t.co/KMbwlGIAeY
the cover art https://t.co/J2EES6Loc8— 🤍 ᑳ𝙇ạ𝑐𝑐TOBER 💫 (@blaccmass) October 16, 2020
the cover art https://t.co/J2EES6Loc8
feel like there are better ways to deal with a humiliation fetish than this https://t.co/EQtNYGwQrX— jordan re tweeterson (@ethan_for_y0u) October 15, 2020
feel like there are better ways to deal with a humiliation fetish than this https://t.co/EQtNYGwQrX
Chance The Rapper gave us Acid Rap. That should afford him at least 5 bad tapes without slander. He's earned the right to be trash if only for a lil bit— Vic (@VictorPopeJr) October 16, 2020
Chance The Rapper gave us Acid Rap. That should afford him at least 5 bad tapes without slander. He's earned the right to be trash if only for a lil bit
An Urban One Brand
Copyright © 2020 Interactive One, LLC.
All Rights Reserved.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP