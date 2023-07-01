CASSIUS Gems: Chloe Bailey’s Hottest Instagram Moments

Chloe Bailey –one half of super talented duo Chloe x Halle— celebrates her 25th birthday.
The elder Bailey sister is one of the most talented young R&B singers in the game, with enough range to impress your favorites. The list of supporters includes megastar Beyoncé, who discovered the sisters and signed them to a major label deal under her Parkwood imprint.
But when Chloe’s not belting out tunes and impressive runs, she’s also upping her acting chops. Alongside her sister, she starred in the Black-ish spinoff Grown-ish, which focuses on a group of young adults finding their way in college. Not only did Chloe star in the show, she was even upgraded to series regular after just one season and is the voice behind the show’s theme song.
Chloe’s also one of the young stars everyone’s crushing on, and her sultry music videos have only added to the thirst. In a 2022 interview with Allure, she spoke about learning to embrace her body and the features she appreciates the most.
“It’s complicated. I’ve always had thick thighs and a butt. But I was growing up at a time when, if someone on television told you that you had a big butt, they meant it as an insult. So I was a little ashamed of my curves. I tried to hide them. It took a very, very long time. Now my favorite thing about [my body] is my butt.”
Bailey’s also not afraid to pop out on Instagram with the occasional thirst trap. See some of her hottest IG moments below.
1. classy
2. thirst trap
3.
4. pool days
5. vacation tings
6. shining
7. look back at it
8.
9. who better?
10. mirror pose
11. blue is her color
12. eyes up here
13.
14. all smiles
15. relaxing
16. golden
17.
18.
19.
