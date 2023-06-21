Beyoncé Commemorates Juneteenth With All Black Designers Wardrobe During ‘Renaissance World Tour’

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

One thing to know about Beyoncé—she has never been shy about letting it be known that she is proud to be Black.

While many Black people in America and across the globe honored Juneteenth, which commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States, the “6 Inch” singer was celebrating the festivities by representing all Black everything while overseas on her Renaissance Tour.

From Vulture:

During the show which featured all Black designers, she introduced her latest Ivy Park swimsuit collection and wore a bright pink sparkly dress while her dancers wore pieces from the collection. “I’m proud to be among the very talented Black designers featured in last night’s show to celebrate Juneteenth,” shared Beyoncé on Instagram. Other designers featured in the show included Maximilian Davis for Ferragamo, Olivier Rousteing for Balmain, Ibrahim Kamara for Off White, and Ethiopian designer Feben for her eponymous line, Laquan Smith.

“In honor of Juneteenth, everything I wore for RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR tonight was created exclusively by Black designers,” Beyoncé captioned an Instagram post that featured 10 photos of herself in a red dress she wore during her Renaissance tour performance at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on June 18, according to Newsweek. (She didn’t reveal who exactly the dress was designed by, but at least we know the designer is Blackity-Black!)

Shout out to Beyoncé for honoring Juneteenth by putting on for her people.

Of course, it’s worth reminding folks that no one needs to wait until Juneteenth to support Black creatives, artists and business owners. Let’s make that a year-round thing.