Cassius Gems: 10 Times JT Brought Her Girls Out To Play On Social Media [Photos]

The nation waited anxiously for City Girl-half JT to return to the music scene and now, following her stint behind bars, she’s back and better than ever.

In less than a year since her release, JT has reminded Hip Hop of her lyrical prowess and feminine power. It’s no secret she and Yung Miami have the fellas wrapped around their fingers — and we aren’t mad at it, not one bit.

All that in mind, social media went into frenzy mode when JT suffered a nip slip on Instagram Live last night (while looking for her remote). The rapper caught the slip quickly, but not quick enough. “Oh sh*t,” she said. “It’s always the titties for me. Them sh*ts so godd*mn big. Y’all gonna stay up until I find my remote?”

We won’t link out to the video, because here at Cassius we aren’t complete creeps, but we do want to pay homage to her incredible figure with City Girl-approved pics from JT’s social. See more of those below and thank us later.