Cleveland Guardians Pitchers Arrested In MLB Gambling Scandal & Face 65 Years In Prison

Published on November 10, 2025

Gambling scandals have already touched the NBA and college basketball, and now it’s made its way to Major League Baseball.

Sunday morning, the FBI charged MLB pitchers, the Guardians’ closer Emmanuel Clase, and starter Luis Ortiz with wire fraud conspiracy, honest services wire fraud conspiracy, conspiracy to influence sporting contests by bribery, and money laundering conspiracy.

Both are accused of conspiring with gamblers to manipulate their pitching performances at specific times, earning fraudulent bettors a total of nearly $500,000 in their native Dominican Republic.

The indictment points to specific examples, including a time Clase spoke to a bettor on the phone minutes before taking the mound, and a wager that he would throw a pitch slower than 98 mph was submitted; it earned them $11,000.

Alleged instances include pitches thrown at the top of the inning against New York Mets’ Starling Marte, Minnesota Twins’ Ryan Jeffers, Philadelphia Phillies’ Max Kepler, Cincinnati Reds’ Santiago Espinal, and others.

Ortiz is accused of getting in on the scheme in June when he bounced first pitches to the Seattle Mariners and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Joseph Nocella, Jr., U.S. Attorney for New York’s Eastern District, says they defrauded “online betting platforms” and “betrayed America’s pastime.”

He adds, “Integrity, honesty, and fair play are part of the DNA of professional sports. When corruption infiltrates the sport, it brings disgrace not only to the participants but damages the public trust in an institution that is vital and dear to all of us. Today’s charges make clear that our Office will continue to vigorously prosecute those who corrupt sports through illegal means.”

Clase and Ortiz have been on non-disciplinary paid leave since July, when MLB began investigating after abnormally high in-game betting activity occurred when they pitched. That’s when the league informed the FBI.

“We are aware of the indictment and today’s arrest, and our investigation is ongoing,” a league statement said.

If convicted on all four charges, each defendant faces 65 years in prison.

See social media’s reaction to the latest gambling scandal in professional sports below.

