d4vd Cancels Show After Teen Girl’s Dead Body With Matching Tattoo Identified In His Tesla

Published on September 18, 2025

2024 Lollapalooza Festival

Source: Josh Brasted / Getty

Singer d4vd has reportedly canceled shows after authorities identified the body found in his car.

Police report that an abandoned Tesla —registered to d4vd, born David Anthony Burke—was sent to a tow lot after it sat on the streets of Hollywood Hills, yet no one reported it stolen. After just two days of sitting, the lot workers began to notice a foul smell coming from the car, and once they opened it on Sept. 8, they found the dead body of a girl in a plastic bag. Reports say she was wearing a tube top, black leggings, a yellow metal bracelet, and metal stud earrings.

It was later determined through forensics to be a 15-year-old girl, Celeste Rivas, as they work to figure out the cause of death. But that could take a while because the remains were dismembered and severely decomposed.

d4vd’s tour continued even after the gruesome discovery, with his team claiming he was made aware of it.

“d4vd has been informed about what’s happened. And, although he is still out on tour, he is fully cooperating with the authorities,” a spokesperson for the singer told NBC Los Angeles.

As authorities try to determine if there’s a link between Rivas and the singer, TMZ learned that they both have a “Shhh…” tattoo on their right index finger.

TMZ also spoke to Rivas’ mother, who says her daughter has been missing since 2024, and has been suspicious ever since the Tesla’s discovery because she knew Celeste’s boyfriend’s name was David.

But after the young woman’s name was released, d4vd canceled his Wednesday night Seattle show of his Withered World Tour, and it’s unclear if the tour will continue.

The 20-year-old singer d4vd rose to fame in the TikTok era with songs like “Here with Me” and “Romantic Homicide” that went viral, and later dropped his debut album Withered earlier this year. His success earned him 34 million monthly listeners on Spotify, an opening spot on SZA’s SOS Tour, and even a collaboration with Kali Uchis.

However, the investigation of Rivas’ death has stunted his popularity, with Uchis pulling their song “Crashing” from streaming services, while Crocs and Hollister have removed him from promotional materials pending the investigation.

The police are treating the case and investigating it as a homicide.

As the story continues to develop, see social media’s reactions below as they dig into his past.

d4vd
