Problematic Rapper DaBaby Puts Hands On His Own Artist, Twitter Chimes In

DaBaby stays getting in his own way. Footage of the North Carolina putting hands on his own artist has gone viral, so of course Twitter is chiming in with all the opinions.

It reportedly went down at a backstage Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC, where DaBaby was scheduled to perform at Spring Jam 2022. The rapper is seen swinging on an artist who goes by Wisdom. But the kicker is that Wisdom is signed to DaBaby.

TMZ has some more tea:

It’s unclear if this happened before or after the curtains went up … but in any case, you see a guy who strongly resembles DaBaby walking by a larger man, who seems unsuspecting. All of a sudden, the shorter dude quickly turns around and unloads on the other guy … apparently connecting. The bigger man, who’s said to be DB’s new artist Wisdom, squares up immediately and even throws a jab himself. Before long, they’re broken by security. Like we said, no word on what precipitated this or what happened later. What we do know … cops weren’t called. A rep for the University of South Carolina Law Enforcement and Safety — which oversees the stadium — tells TMZ … no complaint/report was filed.

There is no doubt when more details come to light of what exactly led to this incident, it will be filled to the brim with the utmost struggle and tomfoolery. For now, let us take in the jokes and commentary that Black Twitter never fails to provides.

DaBaby really makes it too easy. Also worth noting, he has shot intruders in his crib, so we don’t want none of the smoke, respectfully.