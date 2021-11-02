LGBTQ Org Forgives DaBaby, Says He’s Learned A Lot Since His Homophobic Rolling Loud Rant [Details]

At least one LGBTQ+ organization has decided to forgive DaBaby following his homophobic comments at Rolling Loud Miami over the summer.
Relationship Unleashed CEO Gwendolyn D. Clemons told TMZ that she and her colleagues are cool with the rapper being allowed to hit the stage at Rolling Loud NY last week, as they believe he’s learned a lot since the ugly, viral incident.
"Clemons says DaBaby met with them as well as other orgs that advocate for the LGBTQ community — and insists they got through to him on why his diatribe about AIDS was hurtful and harmful," TMZ reports, adding "RU gave DB a history lesson of sorts and educated the guy … including how HIV/AIDS affects people in his native Charlotte, NC — something Clemons thinks resonated with DaBaby, whom she believes did not understand what he was saying."According to Clemons, DaBaby's remarks came from a "place of ignorance," adding that "he gets it" now.Relationship Unleashed will not yet cosign Dave Chappelle, however. The org tells TMZ it believes his words were hate speech disguised as comedy, adding that he knew exactly what he was doing while "gaslighting audiences into bigoted POVs." Clemons also notes the fact that Chappelle has shown no empathy or remorse.