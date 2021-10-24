Dads On Duty: Fathers Of Students At Louisiana High School Step Up After A Violent Week Of Fights

With violence on the rise at the Louisiana high school, someone had to step up.

You think it’d be school safety or police, but it’s a little more personal, thanks to students’ dads. While kids throwing hands in high school to solve teenager problems is nothing new, things got a little out of hand at Southwood High School when there were a recorded 23 students arrested in three days.

That’s when fathers around the school formed Dads On Duty to take matters into their own hands and reduce the amount of violence at their local school.

“We’re dads. We decided the best people who can take care of our kids are who? Are us,” Michael LaFitte, who started Dads on Duty, said.

The dads may not have any degrees or professional training when it comes to dealing with these young men, but something seems to be working because there haven’t been any incidents since the Dad squad showed up.

It doesn’t always take them being tough on them– sometimes the dad jokes help ease the tension too.

“They just make funny jokes like, ‘Oh, hey, your shoe is untied,’ but it’s really not untied,” a student at the Shreveport, Louisiana school told CBS News.

Due to the success of the program, it’s not ending anytime soon in an effort to give students who don’t have a male figure at home to look up to.

Dads on Duty is looking to expand the program around the country.

Check out how Twitter is praising the fathers for stepping up and doing what’s right: