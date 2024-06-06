Former NBA Star Delonte West Arrested After Initially Being Found “Unresponsive” Trying To Flee Cops

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Former NBA player Delonte West has fallen on hard times again after another run-in with the law.

TMZ reports that the Fairfax County Police Department was trying to arrest him on Thursday morning — because he’d violated some yet-to-be-named conditions of his last release– and he ran off.

After a foot pursuit, the cops caught up to him, and suddenly, he suffered a medical emergency, so they administered Narcan to him, hoping to help him regain consciousness, but he was still “unresponsive.”

To further help him out, the authorities had emergency services take him to a hospital where the outcome looked more positive after getting another dose of Narcan, a popular drug given to drug users who overdose, attempting to save their lives.

“Narcan was administered by officers, but [it] did not have the desired effect. He was transported to a local hospital, and Narcan was administered again, which yielded the desired effect. West was released from the hospital and transported to the ADC,” TMZ writes.

Booked at 4:35 a.m., he’s reportedly still in custody at Fairfax County Detention Center in Virginia and has been charged with two misdemeanors of violating conditions of release and resisting arrest. His latest mug shot shows how different he looks from his time in the NBA over a decade ago after struggling in his personal life with drugs, crimes and mental health since being diagnosed with bipolar syndrome in 2009.

His situation famously came to the light of Maverick Owner Mark Cuban when West was spotted panhandling in Dallas, Texas, in 2020.

Cuban did his best to get West the help he needed, offering him a free hotel room and keeping fans informed of his progress as he got him into rehab and reconnected with his mother.

However, two years later, West was spotted back on the street again, and on the All The Smoke podcast, Cuban spoke about the several failed attempts to get him to help.

“We get him again, put him in Rebound in Florida, takes his stuff, throws it over the fence, gone. His mom was like one more time one more time I’m like, I can’t,” Cuban explained. It’s just that he has a sickness; he’s bipolar.”

He’s currently being held on a $2,000 bond and is due in court on Friday.