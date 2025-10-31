Subscribe
Pop Culture

Diddy Sent To Fort Dix Prison To Begin 4-Year Sentence, Social Media Has Jokes

Published on October 31, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Sean Combs At The Met Gala

Source: Sonia Moskowitz / Getty

Despite all his attempts to avoid his prison sentence, Diddy’s 50-month bid on prostitution charges begins as he’s transferred to the federal prison at Fort Dix, New Jersey, called FCI.

The move across state lines ends his more than year-long stint at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, where he’s been since he was arrested last September.

Related Stories

NBC describes the Fort Dix facility as “a large, low-security federal prison for men located in New Hanover Township” that holds about 4,000 people.

It’s a small win for Diddy’s team because it was the prison his legal representation, namely Teny Geragos, suggested during the sentencing because of its top-notch drug abuse program, and it’ll be easier for familial visitation.

“In order to address drug abuse issues and to maximize family visitation and rehabilitative efforts, we request that the Court strongly recommend to the Bureau of Prisons that Mr. Combs be placed at FCI Fort Dix for RDAP purposes and any other available educational and occupational programs,” Geragos said, according to ABC

If he participates in drug rehabilitation programs, he could shave time off his sentence, in addition to another 13 months being subtracted because of time served at MDC. So the Bureau of Prisons states that his projected release date is May 8, 2028, which is on par with its requirement that inmates serve about 85% of their sentences, provided no hiccups.

He’s still not wholly committed to serving his sentence, as his lawyers have filed an appeal, accusing the court of misusing the Mann Act because he transported adults across state lines for sex. 

Defense attorney Alexandra Shapiro is trying to get the appeal paperwork sorted as soon as possible, fearing that the typical legal timeline could see him face his entire sentence before it’s even considered, telling ABC that “An expedited briefing and argument schedule is critical to ensure that Mr. Combs’s appeal of his sentence does not become moot while the appeal is pending.”

If the appeal doesn’t work, there’s still a chance that President Trump could pardon him, but last we heard, the MAGA base wasn’t happy with the idea.

See social media’s reaction to Diddy being sent off below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

Related Tags

Diddy

Stories from Our Partners

More from Cassius Life

You May Also Like

2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3

Queen Latifah Praises Megan Thee Stallion: “She’s So Cool, She’s So Fun, She’s So Very Talented & Strong In Her Spot.”

Hip-Hop Wired
Roda Osman

Roda Osman AKA “Brick Lady” Found Guilty In GoFundMe Scam Case

Hip-Hop Wired
Eddie Murphy In 'Dr. Dolittle 2' | What’s Black On Netflix: November 2025

What’s Black On Netflix: November 2025

Global Grind
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Show

Diddy’s Prison Release Date Revealed: What’s Next For The Mogul?

Global Grind
Trending
Nationwide Double Impact
Sports

From NFL To Financial Freedom: Brandon Copeland Protects What Matters

Nationwide Double Impact
Football

NFL Vet Brandon Copeland Is Teaching The Playbook For Financial Freedom

Nationwide Double Impact
Sports

Brandon Copeland: From Pro Linebacker to Pro Investor, Turning Lessons Into Legacy

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
Pop Culture

Tyler, The Creator’s Brilliant Evolution Can’t Erase His Anti-Black Past

BET Hip Hop Awards 2013 - Welcome To Atlanta Party
11 Items
Pop Culture

Diddy “Woke Up With A Knife To His Throat” While In Prison But Social Media Shows No Mercy

2025 Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival
24 Items
Entertainment

The Internet Never Forgets: Tyler, The Creator In Hot Water After Old Tweets Resurface

15 Items
Pop Culture

Terry Rozier & Chauncey Billups’ Arrests In Federal Gambling Probes Sets NBA World On Fire

Allstate Gospel SuperFest 2015 - Red Carpet
Pop Culture

Pastor Marvin Winans Scolds Woman Over $1,200 Church Donation, Social Media Rips Away Collection Plate

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close