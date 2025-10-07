Subscribe
Trump Confirms Diddy Asked Him For a Pardon: “I Call Him Puff Daddy”

Published on October 7, 2025

Despite Diddy’s lawyers fighting for him to be freed after getting off with time served, he was sentenced to four years behind bars, which has his legal team searching for new ways to make his incarceration as cushy as possible.

But first? He’s still trying to get a pardon from President Trump, who spoke on the proposal in the Oval Office on Monday.

“A lot of people have asked me for pardons,” Trump said. “I call him Puff Daddy; he has asked me for a pardon.” 

Trump didn’t give any indication of which way he would sway, but back in August, he spoke to Newsmax about the possibility of a pardon, stopping short of saying anything positive because Diddy was “very hostile” during his presidential bid.

At the time, he added, “But when you knew someone and you were fine and then you run for office and he made some terrible statements… so I don’t know… it makes it more difficult to do.” 

Since a pardon isn’t certain, Diddy’s legal team is pushing for him to serve his sentence at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey. 

FCI is a low-security prison with about 4,000 inmates. His defense attorney, Teny Geragos, said it’s the best destination for him because of its top-notch drug abuse program, and it’ll be easier for familial visitation.

“In order to address drug abuse issues and to maximize family visitation and rehabilitative efforts, we request that the Court strongly recommend to the Bureau of Prisons that Mr. Combs be placed at FCI Fort Dix for RDAP purposes and any other available educational and occupational programs,” Geragos said, according to ABC

Last Friday, Diddy was sentenced on two prostitution charges to serve four years in prison, a ruling that fell in the middle of the defense’s time served suggestion and the prosecution’s plea for 11 years. He has also been ordered to pay a $500,000 fine, and after his release, he’ll be on supervised release for an additional five years.

But his legal issues are far from over as assault lawsuits mount against the fallen Bad Boy mogul.

See reactions to Trump admitting the pardon request has come across his desk below.

