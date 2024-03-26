Diddy Spotted Pacing Around Miami Airport After Both Homes Raided Over Sex Trafficking Claims

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Late yesterday afternoon, news broke that the allegations of rape, sex trafficking and sexual abuse against Diddy have reached new levels.

He may have settled with Cassie but is fighting several other cases. Now, the music mogul’s two homes in Los Angeles and Miami have been raided by local authorities and Homeland Security.

In a statement, Homeland Security revealed that it participated in the raid, hoping to recover information and evidence relevant to one of its current investigations.

“Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners,” Homeland Security Investigations told the AP. “We will provide further information as it becomes available.

News helicopters were quick to catch wind of the raid and were atop his sprawling Holmby Hills mansion in Los Angeles. While Diddy wasn’t spotted as authorities emptied the house, two of his sons, Christian and Justin, appeared to be detained by them.

TMZ, which tracks Diddy’s LoveAir LLC Jet, determined that Monday evening, after landing at Van Nuys Airport, the plane took off again and eventually landed in Antigua.

However, it turns out that Diddy wasn’t aboard the jet and was later spotted pacing around a Miami airport.

“We’re told this shows Diddy pacing around outside a Customs office there at the airport—and as you can see … he’s not being detained, and he certainly doesn’t seem to be in custody here. Instead, Diddy is just walking around all by his lonesome,” writes TMZ, which adds that eyewitnesses say the feds questioned him.

The raid comes months after Diddy’s ex, Cassie, accused him of rape and assault in a detailed, lengthy lawsuit that she filed in New York federal court. Diddy settled the case the very next day, but more popped up, including gangraping and trafficking a 17-year-old and assaulting a male producer.

