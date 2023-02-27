Famous ‘Dilbert’ Comic Strip Canceled In Newspapers After Creator Makes Racist Comments, Twitter Reacts

Numerous publications across the United States, including the likes of USA Today, the Washington Post and the New York Times, will no longer run the popular Dilbert comic strip after creator Scott Adams said Black people should be considered a hate group. The 65-year-old author and cartoonist referenced a recent Rasmussen Reports survey that addressed the phrase “It’s okay to be White.”

Of the 1,000 people surveyed, Adams stated that 26% of the Black participants responded that being white is not okay, and another 21% stated they were unsure. “That’s 47% of Blacks not willing to say it’s okay to be white,” Adams said last week on his YouTube show, Real Coffee. “That’s like a real poll. This just happened…So if nearly half of all Blacks are not okay with white people according to this poll — not according to me, [but] according to this poll — that’s a hate group.”

“That’s a hate group, and I don’t want anything to have to do with them,” he continued. “And I would say, based on the current way things are going, the best advice I would give to white people is to get the hell away from Black people, just get the f-ck away… ’cause there’s no fixing this.”

But one person who interestingly chimed in on the uproar over Adams’ comments is Twitter CEO Elon Musk. The billionaire entrepreneur responded to Twitter account Monitoring Bias, which claims to be “unwoke” and backed Adams in this situation.

“For a *very* long time, US media was racist against non-white people, now they’re racist against whites & Asians,” Musk tweeted. “Same thing happened with elite colleges & high schools in America. Maybe they can try not being racist.”

See how Twitter feels about Adams’ remarks and Dilbert’s cancellation below: