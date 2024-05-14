DJ Akademiks Accused Of Rape & Sexual Abuse In New Lawsuit

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Streamer & host DJ Akademiks has been named in a lawsuit accusing him of rape, sexual abuse and defamation.

The accusation comes from a woman named Fauziya “Ziya” Abashe, whom Akademiks –born Livingston Allen– dated in 2021.

However, after they called things off, almost a year later, Abashe received a call from Ak asking if she’d come over to his New Jersey home.

That’s when things took a turn, with the lawsuit obtained by Rolling Stone alleging that upon arriving, she was greeted by two John Does who drugged her and peer pressured her into drinking alcohol before raping her on Allen’s pool deck. The suit says drugs “impacted her memory and caused her to lose consciousness.”

She claims that the next day she was woken up around 4 am by Ak, “pulling her hair, prying open her legs, and brutally raping her.” Abashe claims she begged him to stop, but she lost the ability to physically remove herself from the situation.

Due to her hazy memory, the next day, she asked Allen what happened, and he allegedly showed her a garbage can with empty condom wrappers and footage of the pool deck assault that reportedly showed the two other men abusing her.

Abashe claims she has even more proof, including a text from Ak telling her to get tested, a rape kit that proves Ak’s semen was found on her body, as well as a wiretapped phone call where the streamer admitted to having sex with her and graphically describing intimate parts of her body.

Cops got a warrant to take Ak’s security footage and other evidence that could prove her claims, but says he destroyed some of it –like bed sheets.

Abashe chose not to press charges, and Ak addressed the situation last year, claiming he was asleep at his home when the assault took place.

The lawsuit also claims Ak defamed her because she “accusing her of voluntarily having an orgy with his friends at his home while maintaining that he never participated at all.”

Social media has always had a thorny relationship with Akademiks, so see how they’re reacting to the horrid incident below.