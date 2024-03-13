Subscribe

Don Lemon Says Elon Musk Canceled His New Show On X Before It Even Debuted

Published on March 13, 2024

Grand opening, grand closing.

Before Don Lemon‘s new X show could air even one episode, it’s already been canceled. The program was to be part of the former CNN host’s partnership with Elon Musk and air on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

However, an interview between Musk and Lemon—which was to debut on the first episode on March 18—went awry and is no longer because the conversation didn’t go as planned, so the partnership was terminated just hours after filming.

“We had a good conversation. Clearly he felt differently,” Lemon said in a statement. “His commitment to a global town square where all questions can be asked and all ideas can be shared seems not to include questions of him from people like me.”

Lemon took X to let viewers know that even though the show’s been canceled, his interview with Musk will still be posted on YouTube and available to stream on your favorite platforms, as promised.

“There’s a whole lot that went down, and I’m going to tell you about it in the coming days,” Lemon said in a separate video. “I know that many of you were not happy that I was doing this in the first place.”

Musk claimed he got into business with Musk because he valued free speech, which appears to not be true if he’s cut ties with Lemon over an interview not going his way.

“There were no restrictions on the interview that he willingly agreed to, and my questions were respectful and wide ranging, covering everything from SpaceX to the presidential election,” Lemon’s statement said.

The show’s announcement came back in January. It was to be dubbed The Don Lemon Show and was to be “Bigger, bolder, freer” as he took a more independent approach and had the show produced by his own media company.

Despite the quick dissolution, Lemon’s definitely not strapped for cash, considering he just got a major payday of $24 million after a separation agreement with CNN.

See how social media is reacting to Lemon’s shortlived business dealings with Musk below.

