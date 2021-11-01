Donald Glover Starts Beef With Lil Dicky’s “Dave” After Dropping “Atlanta” Season 3 Trailer

Donald Glover popped up on Twitter yesterday and unveiled a short trailer for the upcoming third season of FX’s series Atlanta. At just under a minute long, viewers are treated to multiple shots of places that look more like Europe than A-Town, and the background is filled with a haunting chant of “It’s after the end of the world, don’t you know that yet?”

Then, the camera cuts away to a seated Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles, played by Brian Tyree Henry, around the midpoint of the clip and zooms in on him. Without warning, the screen immediately turns black and finally lets us know that Atlanta is coming back next year. Glover first shared a link to the teaser via a nondescript webpage called Gilga.com, where fans entered to see it. The teaser quickly made its way around the web afterward, and you can see it for yourself below.

Glover also posted a series of now-deleted tweets that seemed to take shots at FX’s other rapper-helmed series Dave, starring David “Lil Dicky” Burd. “I can’t wait till this show is out. I watch the roughs like it aint my show,” Glover wrote. “And just for the record, im watching yall sayin ‘dave’ is on par. like yall forgot what we did. no disrespect. We got black people on here debating which is better, and IM the sellout? I got receipts.”

It’s not clear if Glover has a genuine issue with Burd, was upset that Atlanta has ever been mentioned in the breath as Dave, or has plans to revive his alter ego Childish Gambino and spark a rap beef for the fans.

As far as Lil Dicky is concerned, however, he appreciates that people compare Dave to Atlanta. However, he doesn’t think the programs really occupy the same lane, either. He has yet to respond to Glover’s tweets from yesterday, but the “Professional Rapper” songwriter already addressed this topic in a June interview with the New York Times.

“I’m a big fan of [Atlanta], I think it’s a great show. I feel like they’re very different shows.” Dicky told NYT’s Joe Coscarelli. In turn, Coscarelli said he “can’t think of two more similar shows.”

“That’s crazy,” answered Lil Dicky. “When I hear it, I don’t feel offended I feel complimented… I think they’re very different. I think our show is trying to be funny — a lot more jokes. Theirs is just the tonal brilliance. I see them as different shows.”

