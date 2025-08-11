Drake Reveals Corny DM That Got Him Curved By YouTuber SSSniperWolf

You’d think being one of the most successful rappers, jet owner, and (alleged) billionaire would make picking up just about any woman you want pretty simple, right? But apparently it’s not that easy, even for Drake.

During a recent stream with xQc and controversial Adin Ross, Drake was trying to correctly remember sliding into SSSniperWolf’s DMs and getting curved.

“I was gonna ask if it was you that made me DM SSSniperWolf that one time,” Drake said to Ross.

Ross initially denies the claim before letting out a chuckle, adding, “Maybe.”

xQc then hops in to ask Drake how the conversation progressed, when he revealed it pretty much went nowhere.

“She told me that she had a man, and then I was like, ‘Well, can we fight to the death?’” Drake remembers saying. “And then that was, I think that was the end of the DM.”

SSSniperWolf copped to the curve on her Instagram Stories a day after Drake revealed his shot shooting failed.

“Good morning. Made headlines for leaving a rapper on read LOL,” the text read atop a mirror selfie.

If you’re still wondering who SSSniperWolf actually is, she’s a YouTuber with over 5 million Instagram followers. The 32-year-old’s real name is Alia “Lia” Shelesh, and her content mostly focuses on reaction videos, but she got her start in video games. In 2020, British Vogue named her one of the most recognizable social media stars, and she’s also been on Forbes‘ top gaming influencers list back in 2017.

In other Drake news, he’s up for one 2025 MTV Video Music award after his upbeat hit “Nokia” was nominated for Best Hip-Hop. However, it will be a bit awkward because Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” is up for the same award.

But for now, see social media’s reaction to Drake getting curved below.

