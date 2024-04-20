Drake Drops Another Kendrick Lamar Diss Track “Taylor Made” With An Assist From AI Tupac & Snoop Dogg, Social Media Reacts

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

As we await Kendrick Lamar‘s response to Drake’s “Push Ups” diss track… Drake has doubled up by dropping another track.

Just after midnight, the 6 God took to social media to release a track entitled “Taylor Made Freestyle.”

While it is another diss towards K. Dot, he takes things to another level by adding an element of AI into the ongoing battle. The first two verses don’t even feature Drake and are instead AI verses by Tupac and Snoop Dogg— two West Coast legends which is surely a dig at Kendrick’s Compton roots.

“Kendrick, we need ya, the West Coast savior / Engraving your name in some hip-hop history,” AI Tupac raps. “If you deal with this viciously / You seem a little nervous about all the publicity.”

In the song, Drake takes the route of naming all his alleged shortcomings before Kendrick has a chance the use them against him, with AI Tupac bars like, “F-ck this Canadian lightskin, Dot/ We need a no-debated West Coast victory, man/ Call him a bitch for me/ Talk about him likin’ young girls, that’s a gift from me /Heard it on the Budden Podcast, it’s gotta be true.”

AI Tupac passes the mic to AI Snoop who questions if Kendrick is really ready for battle.

“Cause right now it’s looking like you writin’ out the game plan on how to lose/ How to bark up the wrong tree and then get your head popped in a crowded room/ World is watching this chess game, but are you out of moves?” the voice raps.

Finally, in the third verse, we can actually hear Drake get some bars off, accusing Kendrick of attempting to let the hype wear off so he doesn’t have to respond and dares him to fight back.

Drizzy also mentions the song’s namesake, Taylor Swift, adding that Kendrick didn’t drop a song this week because “she gotta approve.”

He continues to shout her out, calling her the, “Biggest gangster in the music game right now/

You know, I moved my album when she dropped.”

Using AI in a diss track to troll Kendrick is something we’ve never seen in hip-hop before and fans are having mixed feelings about it.

See the reactions below.