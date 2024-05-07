Drake’s Body Guard Shot Outside Rapper’s Toronto Mansion, Social Media Reacts

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Drake just can’t seem to catch a break.

Days after getting pummeled by Kendrick Lamar in the highly publicized rap beef, there’s been a shooting outside of his Toronto mansion.

Toronto police report that the crime happened outside the home, on Bridle Path, the main road on the tree-lined street.

According to local news station CP24, one man was seriously injured in the gunfire and was rushed to the hospital after he was found unconscious with a gunshot would to the upper chest. Though his injuries are reportedly serious, he should make a full recovery after undergoing surgery.

Video footage of the scene shows police tape on Bridle Path, as well as in the courtyard and parking lot on Drake’s property.

The shooting reportedly happened after 2 a.m., and after the shooting, a suspect sped away from the scene in a car, but no description of the suspect or the vehicle has been revealed.

Inspector Paul Krawczyk of the Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force spoke about the incident

“That person was working apparently as a security guard at the residence. He was standing outside the gates in front of the residence when the shooting occurred,” officer Krawczyk said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Drake was reportedly unharmed in the violent incident, and the motive for the shooting hasn’t been uncovered but the investigation is ongoing.

It’s been a stressful week for the 6 God, who’s been embroiled in a back-and-forth with Kendrick Lamar and has received not only harsh criticism from the Compton rapper but also a constant onslaught of roasting from social media as he fights allegations of being a culture vulture and predatory dating.

