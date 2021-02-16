Draymond Green Praised For Calling Out The NBA On Its Double Standards

1.
Nothing but respect for @Money23Green for pointing out such blatant hypocrisy.— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) February 16, 2021
pic.twitter.com/F7Hlctd8So
Salute to Draymond Green for keeping it all the way real.
2.
Andre Drummond appreciated Draymond's words regarding his situation pic.twitter.com/L4Xrb6hPVH— r/Warriors (@GSWReddit) February 16, 2021
Andre Drummond appreciated the support.
3.
As I listened to Draymond Green defend the humanity of NBA players and put a spotlight on NBA/Sports Media hypocrisy, I thought about ESPN’s Jackie MacMullan saying NBA players are the property of billionaire owners, and that’s why they get paid millions.— L E F T, PhD ⚫️ (@LeftSentThis) February 16, 2021
pic.twitter.com/oWI1ESHUzn
Bingo!
4.
Not one lie was told @Money23Green ! The players realize the double standard and those days of just dealing with it are over. https://t.co/aNuSTW0QPQ— Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) February 16, 2021
Players are beginning to truly understand the power they hold.
5.
Draymond keeping it a stack 🙏🏽 💯 pic.twitter.com/dgGayVJfMf— Hoop Fiends 🏀💉 (@hoopfiends) February 16, 2021
Nothing short of that.
6.
All the smoke. Draymond’s media career after basketball is gonna be awesome. pic.twitter.com/AkF5r8qdil— Irv (@thisisIRV) February 16, 2021
It damn sure is.
7.
Draymond: “There is a double standard with players vs teams!”— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) February 16, 2021
NBA Owners: pic.twitter.com/QHwGbL7D0V
Yup.
8.
Draymond Green always keeps it real.— Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 16, 2021
💯💯💯pic.twitter.com/beY04KiEyC
ALWAYS.
9.
I’m really really a fan of Draymond Green as a human. He’s just a real one. https://t.co/NVw6aJiBXj— Black Big Lebowski (@LaJethroJenkins) February 16, 2021
We are sure he’s gained a lot more fans after this post-game interview.
10.
Imagine hating Draymond Green ... couldn’t be me pic.twitter.com/kH028RthqM— Oluwajomiloju (@JomiAdeniran) February 16, 2021
True.