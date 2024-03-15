Subscribe

Elevate Your St. Patrick’s Day 2024 With These Amazing Cocktails

Published on March 15, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cassius Life Featured Video
CLOSE

Irish coffee in green cup and special cupcakes for St Patrick s Day.

This weekend is St. Patrick’s Day and the parties are already going strong at your local watering holes as expected. For those who wish to keep the party at home, we’ve got some cocktails below that will elevate this year’s St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

We just recently published a post about Irish whiskey for St. Patrick’s Day, which doesn’t make up the base for a bulk of our drinks below. Instead, we have cocktails that feature tequila, vodka, fresh fruits, vegetables, and more.

We tried to keep to the theme of green per the rules of the holiday but there are some color deviations. That said, we believe you’ll have yourselves a grand time with any of the offerings below. And if you can’t tell by the names of the drinks, they were all inspired by St. Paddy’s Day in some fashion. If you require a boost of luck, always go for the green garnish.

Keep scrolling to check out our selection of St. Patrick’s Day cocktails below.

NOTE: This post will be gradually updated up until 6 PM ET today.

Photo: Getty

1. Avocado Margarita

Avocado Margarita Source:Cazadores

Ingredients:
1 ½ oz. Tequila CAZADORES Blanco (Made with 100% Blue Weber Agave)
1 oz. Fresh Lime Juice
1 oz. Agave Syrup
1 Quarter of Avocado
1 Sprig of Cilantro
1 Slice of Roasted Jalapeño

Method: Muddle avocado, cilantro and jalapeño in a  mixing glass. Add the rest of the ingredients with ice, then shake and serve over the rocks.

2. Custom Maid

Custom Maid Source:Lost Irish

Ingredients:
2-.25 inch slices of cucumber
2 oz Lost Irish
0.5 oz St-Germain
0.75 oz fresh lemon juice
0.75 oz simple syrup

Method (Shaken):
In a shaker, muddle the cucumber slices. Add remaining ingredients and fill shaker with ice. Shake vigorously, and fine-strain into a chilled rocks glass filled with ice. Garnish with cucumber slice.

3. El Chapulin

El Chapulin Source:Illegal Mezcal

1 oz Ilegal Mezcal Joven
1 oz Crema de Menthe
1 oz Cream
1 oz Crema de Cacao

METHOD: Combine ingredients into a shaker. Then, shake until chilled. Strain the cocktail into a stemmed glass and garnish with Mexican chocolate.

4. Emerald Mist

Emerald Mist Source:Jim Beam

1.5 parts Jim Beam White
0.75 parts Limoncello
2 parts fresh lemon sour
5-6 fresh spearmint leaves

Preparation: Shake all ingredients with ice until well blended. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass with an optional sugared rim. Garnish with a lemon wheel. Please note that the little pieces of mint that should be floating around in the cocktail are little bursts of flavor that are considered good luck.

5. Far From The Tree

Far From The Tree Source:Redemption Whiskey

Ingredients:  
1 ½ parts Redemption Bourbon Whiskey 2 parts apple cider  
2 parts prosecco  
 ½ part lemon juice  
Barspoon cardamom honey*

*Cardamom-honey: Add 5-10 cardamom pods to a ratio of 1:1 honey and water. Heat on low until honey is dissolved in water and cardamom is fragrant. Let sit for a few hours to cool.

Method:
 Shake all ingredients, except prosecco, with ice.  Pour into a champagne flute. Top with prosecco.

6. Grasshopper

Grasshopper Source:Ballotin

1.5 oz Ballotin Chocolate Mint Whiskey
Splash of creme de menthe
2 oz milk

Method: Shake with ice. Strain into a coupe glass.

7. Green Itza

Green Itza Source:Patron

Ingredients:
1.75 oz PATRÓN Silver
1 oz Coulis of green tomato, apple and aloe vera
.75 oz Fresh kumquat juice
1 Bar spoon Green Chartreuse
+ Smoked paprika, apple and tomatillo for garnish

8. Green Mary

Green Mary Source:Ketel One

Ingredients:
1 oz Ketel One Vodka
3.5 oz freshly juiced equal parts of celery and cucumber
.5 oz freshly squeezed lime
1 pinch of rock salt, pepper, cinnamon, nutmeg, and dried chili flakes

Method:
Add all ingredients to the glass, stir well, add ice.  Garnish with a salted cucumber slice.

9. Green River

Green River Source:Bacardi

2 oz BACARDÍ Superior
3/4 oz Martini & Rossi Dry Vermouth
1/4 oz St-Germain
1/2 oz Green Apple Syrup
1 Drop Green Food Coloring

10. Green With Envy (Espolòn)

Green With Envy Source:Espolòn

Ingredients:
6 Parts Espolòn Tequila Blanco
1 Part Wray and Nephew® Rum
2 Parts Ancho Reyes Verde Chile Liqueur
16 Parts Green Apple Juice*
4 Parts Basil Simple Syrup
3 Parts Lemon Juice
Sliced green apples, basil leaves, sliced serrano peppers

Method:
Add all the liquid ingredients into a punch bowl and mix to incorporate. Add garnish into the bowl and top with ice.

11. Green With Envy (Jameson)

Green With Envy Source:Jameson

Ingredients:
1½ Parts Jameson Original
1½ Parts Prosecco
1 Part Lemon Juice
Fresh Basil Leaves (for muddling and for garnish)
1 Leaf Basil
1 Part Simple Syrup*

How to mix:
Lightly muddle basil leaves in your cocktail shaker. Add all the rest of the ingredients except sparkling wine and shake with ice. Double strain into a chilled tall glass filled with ice. Top with sparkling white wine and garnish with a basil leaf.

*To make the simple syrup: Add 250ml boiling water to 250g white granulated sugar and stir well to dissolve. Allow to cool, bottle and refrigerate.

12. Gunpowder of Middle Earth

Gunpowder of Middle Earth Source:Drumshanbo

1.5 oz Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin
Half of a fresh kiwi peeled and cubed
0.5 oz lemon juice
0.5 oz simple syrup

Method: Combine all ingredients in shaker. Muddle to create flavor. Add ice to vessel and toss. Double strain into coupe glass. Garnish with slice of kiwi.

13. Kiss Me, I’m Irish

Kiss Me, I'm Irish Source:Sammy's Beach Bar Rum

1 ounce Sammy’s Beach Bar Platinum Rum (Muddle with 1 large slice fresh pineapple and strain)
½ ounce Sammy’s Beach Bar Red Head Rum
½ ounce triple sec
½ ounce fresh lime juice
1 ounce fresh orange juice
1 teaspoon finely grated fresh ginger root
Rim: vanilla extract and ground cinnamon (or a mixture of ground cinnamon and powdered sugar)

Garnish: Fresh mint sprig

Preparation: Dip the rim of a chilled martini glass in some vanilla extract then roll the moistened rim in ground cinnamon. Set the glass aside. In a cocktail shaker filled ice, add the muddled Platinum Rum, Red Head Rum, triple sec, lime juice, orange juice and ginger. Shake for 30 seconds to infuse the flavor of the ginger. Shake for at least 30 seconds to infuse the flavor of the ginger. Strain into a prepared martini glass and garnish with a fresh mint sprig.

14. Luck of La Ultima Palabra

Luck of La Ultima Palabra Source:Dulce Vida

(Created by Wyn Vida)

1 oz Dulce Vida Reposado Tequila
1 oz Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice
1 oz Chareau Aloe Liqueur
1 oz Green Chartreuse
.25 oz Pineapple Juice
Garnish with a Dehydrated Pineapple Slice

METHOD: Add all ingredients to a shaker tin set, fill with ice, shake hard for 8 seconds. Double strain using a hawthorne and fine strainer into a coupe glass. Garnish and enjoy.

15. Pot o’ Gold Caracas Sour

Pot o’ Gold Caracas Sour Source:Santa Teresa 1796

Ingredients:
2oz Santa Teresa 1796 Speyside Whisky Cask Finish
1/2oz Red Wine Syrup or float of red wine *
1/2oz Fresh Lemon juice
1-2 splash of Pomegranate Vinegar

Method: Add all the ingredients to a shaker, shake, and strain into a rocks glass over ice. Garnish with a dehydrated lemon wheel.
 
*Red wine syrup: add red wine (preferably a young Cabernet) to a pot and cook on low heat. When hot, add sugar in a 1:1 ratio. Stir and let it sit on low heat for 5 minutes. Bottle and let it cool.

16. Proper Gold

Proper Gold Source:Proper Twelve

2 oz Proper No. Twelve Irish Apple
.5 oz house made ginger syrup
.75 fresh lemon juice
2 dash angostura bitters

METHOD: Sweet and refreshing shaken cocktail with a hint of spice. Served over ice. Garnished with an expressed lemon peel and candied ginger.

17. Silver House Gimlet

Silver House Gimlet Source:nolet's

Ingredients:
1.5 oz. NOLET’S Silver Gin
0.75 oz. Fresh Lime Juice
0.75 oz. Simple Syrup
2 Dashes Celery Bitters
1 Lime Wedge
Pinch of Fresh Dill

Method:
Add a pinch of dill into a chilled coupe or Martini glass. Squeeze the juice from a lime wedge over the dill. In an ice-filled shaker add NOLET’S Silver, lime juice and simple syrup, and shake vigorously until well chilled. Strain into glass, add 2 dashes of bitters and garnish with a sprig of fresh dill.

18. Think Green

Think Green Source:Bottega

1.25 oz Bottega Pistacchio Liqueur
2.25 oz Vodka
1 dash absinthe

Method: Combine all ingredients in shaker tin with ice. Shake until tins are frosted. Chill the martini glass and garnish with coconut flakes. Fine strain cocktail into the martini glass. Garnish with crushed pistachio pieces.

RELATED TAGS

cocktail spirit.ed
More From CassiusLife
Trending
clark atlanta chris martin HBCU Gameday
Sports

HBCU All Star Story: Chris Martin

Jaylen Alston
HBCU Sports

Jaylen Alston brings confidence to his HBCU All-Star Story

Denise Woodard Partake
Food & Drink

What to Know About Denise Woodard, Urban One Honors Community Hero Honoree

Several pairs of socks hang outside to dry on a clothes line, Faeroe Islands, Europe.
The Well

The Absolute Best Household Items For Masturbation…Besides Your Favorite Pair of Socks

Mount Gay Rum Aprés The Day Cocktail Kit
Food & Drink

Celebrate Summer Mount Gay Rum Style With The Après The Day Cocktail Kit

Man Staring at Woman's Breasts
The Well

#AfterDark: 4 Strokes Every Dude Should Know How to Lay Down

Close-Up Of Couple Embracing While Standing Against Sky
Sex & Relationships

Will Going Down On Your Lady REALLY Make Your Beard Grow? The Answer May Surprise You…

Excited happy afro american woman against gray background
Sex & Relationships

Here’s How to Make Your Girl Squirt

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close