Elon Musk Booed At Dave Chappelle’s Comedy Show, Twitter Trashes Them Both

Controversy seems to follow Dave Chappelle no matter what stage he takes.

But this time, it wasn’t his latest Netflix special or a thought-provoking monologue on SNL; it was when he performed in front of a San Francisco crowd Sunday Night at the Chase Center. In fact, it wasn’t even Chappelle who initiated the boos hurled at the stage, but rather an unwanted guest who joined him on stage, Elon Musk.

The South African Twitter and Tesla BIllionaire joined the comedian on stage, and his fans weren’t stoked about the special guest.

Nearing the end of his set, Chappelle said, “Ladies and gentlemen, make some noise for the richest man in the world.”

Video shows that the initial reaction was mixed before the boos clearly won over as Musk awkwardly roamed around the stage with a microphone in hand.

Chappelle made things worse when he joked about Twitter’s massive layoffs last month and called the audience poor.

“It sounds like some of the people you fired are in the audience,” Chappelle joked. “All these people who are booing, and I’m just pointing out the obvious, you have terrible seats.”

Chappelle then talks about Musk’s SpaceX venture, saying, “What kind of p-ssy they got up there? That’s what we’ll be doing.”

The most cringe-worthy part comes when someone asks Chappelle to shout his “I’m rich, bitch,” catchphrase, and after doing so, he passes the mic to Musk to do the same.

No matter what Musk said, he was booed and eventually even asked Chappelle what he should say to the crowd before awkwardly leaving.

See how Twitter’s reacting to Musk being the special guest at Chappelle’s latest comedy show below.