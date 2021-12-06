Enes Kanter Freedom Attacks Jeremy Lin, NBA Twitter Questions The Smoke

Enes Kanter Freedom originally pointed his activist stances towards the Free Tibet movement along with the requisite criticism of China, aiming barbs in the direction of LeBron James in recent weeks. Freedom, a newly minted American citizen, recently had choice words for Jeremy Lin, accusing him of siding with China after the Taiwanese-American basketball player signed with the Chinese Basketball Association.

Freedom fired off a tweet on Sunday (Dec. 5) towards Lin that made light of the player’s decision to resign with the CBA after no NBA teams would sign him to the big leagues in the off-season.

From Freedom’s account.

Shame on you @JLin7

Haven’t you had enough of that Dirty Chinese Communist Party money feeding you to stay silent?

How disgusting of you to turn your back against your country & your people.

Stand with Taiwan!

Stop bowing to money & the Dictatorship.

Lin, who was born in Torrance, Calif., and raised in the Bay Area, was signed by the Santa Cruz Warriors, the G League franchise connected to the Golden State Warriors. In an attempt to work his way back to the NBA ranks, Lin signed with the team but instead elected to return to the CBA and play for the Beijing Ducks. Lin last played in the NBA with the Toronto Raptors in 2019, who won the championship that year.

On Twitter, many are noting that Freedom’s stances against China and his aggressive rallying of NBA players such as James and Lin aren’t exactly paying dividends. Others have also noted that Freedom’s actions are bordering on harassment.

We’ve got those reactions below.

