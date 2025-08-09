Subscribe
Sports

ESPN Announces NFL Network, WWE Deals, Fans On X Are Unmoved

Published on August 9, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

In this photo illustration, the ESPN (Entertainment and...

ESPN, considered the top sports network, has positioned itself in that space via an array of moves that have resulted in new opportunities and platforms, but its latest ventures have garnered mixed responses online. ESPN announced this week new partnerships with WWE and the NFL Network, leading fans of the network to blast the moves over anticipated quality versus cost issues.

On Wednesday (August 6), ESPN, which is owned by The Walt Disney Company, announced the deal with WWE, part of the TKO Holdings Inc. group. Beginning in 2026, the network will be the exclusive domestic network for WWE Premium Live Events (PLEs), including the popular WrestleMania event. The network is also unveiling a new direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming service on August 21.

Related Stories

In addition to the WWE news, the NFL has reached an agreement with ESPN to bolster the network’s current coverage and bring more content to the upcoming DTC. Starting next year with the 2026 NFL Draft, Disney+ and Hulu will stream ESPN, ABC, and ESPN Deportes’ draft coverage simultaneously.  In addition, the DTC will also air the draft proceedings. There will also be programming around NFL news, analysis, fantasy football, and more.

While the network is undoubtedly proud of its new moves, fans on X are less than enthused, citing issues with the current apps and hubs where sports content can be found. Further, there are concerns of rising costs and with the uncertainty of the economy, people are looking to scale back from adding yet another streaming subscription to their monthly expenses.

We’ve got some reactions to the network’s new moves from X listed below.

Learn more about the new NFL partnership here.

Learn more about the new WWE partnership here.

Learn more about ESPN’s DTC here.

Photo: Getty

ESPN Announces NFL Network, WWE Deals, Fans On X Are Unmoved  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

Related Tags

espn nfl wwe
More from Cassius Life
Trending
Kandi Burruss Amazon Prime Keepers of the Culture
Keepers of the Culture

‘Always Work On Your Next Move’—Kandi Burruss Talks Leaving ‘Housewives,’ Broadway Wins, And Her Mogul Mindset

JEROME BAKER
Keepers of the Culture

“This Is Really Home For Me” Jerome Baker Talks Signing With Cleveland Browns, Giving Back And Entrepreneurship

Alex Hill
Keepers of the Culture

Not Just an Influencer—An Influence: How ‘Just Add Hot Sauce’ Creator Alex Hill Serves Food & Her Community

Jimmy Akingbola - Amazon Keepers of the Culture
Keepers of the Culture

‘My Experience Shaped Everything’—Jimmy Akingbola Talks Wrapping ‘Bel-Air,’ Foster Care, And Transforming The Industry

21 Items
Sports

Venus Williams Weighs In As Ostapenko Formally Apologizes To Taylor Townsend For “No Class” Comment

Snoop Dogg "Iz It A Crime" Movie Album Screening
18 Items
Pop Culture

Snoop Dogg Ripped For Slamming Disney’s LGBTQ+ Representation: “I Didn’t Come Here For This Sh-t”

Jacksonville Jaguars Training Camp
21 Items
Politics

Travis Hunter & Wife Leanna Lenee Announce Birth Of Baby Boy, Social Media Is Miserable

Tennessee Titans v Pittsburgh Steelers
11 Items
News

Retired NFL Player Arrested For Scamming Women Out Of $300K On Dating Apps

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close