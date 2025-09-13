Subscribe
DEI Hire Kash Patel Clowned After Saying He’ll See Charlie Kirk “In Valhalla”

Published on September 13, 2025

Kash Patel Clowned Following "Vahalla" Tribute To Charlie Kirk

Source: The Salt Lake Tribune / Getty /Kash Patel

Current clueless FBI Director Kash Patel sparked plenty of confusion on social media while paying tribute to controversial conservative figure Charlie Kirk when he said “See you in Valhalla” during a press conference held Friday morning after the FBI apprehended Kirk’s alleged shooter, Tyler Robinson.

“To my friend Charlie Kirk. Rest now, brother. We have the watch. And I’ll see you in Valhalla,” said the 45-year-old poster boy for lying on their resume for a job they are clearly not qualified for, while speaking next to Utah Governor Spencer Cox, who also said some idiotic stuff during the press conference, but that’s another story in itself.

For those not up on their Norse mythology, “Valhalla” is their version of the afterlife, where warriors who died on the battlefield are taken to the grand dining hall ruled over by Odin by Valkyries (war angels) to feast and fight until Ragnarok.

Social Media Had Plenty To Say About Kash Patel’s Strange Tribute

Patel’s tribute to Kirk left many scratching their heads because one, Patel was born Hindu, and Kirk was a devout, outspoken Christian.

“A Hindu Gujarati Indian guy using Scandinavian pagan heaven to honor a Midwestern Protestant Christian,” one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter. 

Another post read, “I’ll see you in Valhalla” this isn’t a fucking marvel movie wtf (laughing emoji).”

Then there were the memes that had Patel dressed up like a Viking.

Patel’s strange tribute followed the criticism he received for his poor handling of the case and failure to apprehend the shooter quickly.

In the hours following the shooting, Patel claimed they apprehended a suspect, only to confirm later they had gotten the wrong guy, making it the second time the FBI detained the wrong person.

Even though Patel made it seem like it was the work of the FBI and police that finally apprehended Robinson, it was the shooter’s own family who turned him in.

You can see more reactions to Patel’s “Vahalla” comments in the gallery below.

charlie kirk fbi social media
