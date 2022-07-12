Gavin Mathieu Partners With Microsoft For “Normcore” Capsule Collection HARDWEAR

Alvin aqua Blanco is the Director of Content in the Men's Division for iOne Digital, steering Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. Representing the Bronx, he was nurtured by a steady diet of Hip-Hop culture and music. He graduated from the University of Virginia, with a B.A. in African American Studies and Psychology. His prior work has appeared in XXL, The Source, Vibe, The Village Voice, and other notable print and online publications. Other stops in his over 15-year journalism career include BET, MTV News, and AllHipHop.com. Alvin joined iOne in 2017 and continues to always make sure the culture—be it music, business, fashion, sports, sneakers, and everything in between—is thoroughly and accurately documented.

Creatives love to stay freshly dipped, this is known. So it shouldn’t be all that surprising that Designer and Creative Director of Supervsn Studios Gavin Mathieu cooked up a new capsule collection, but it might raise eyebrows that it’s in partnership with Microsoft.

Yes, that Microsoft, the OG slingers of computer software and hardware. The appropriately titled HARDWEAR capsule collection features the t-shirts, sweatshirts and hats you would expect as well as bespoke cut and sew pieces. All the goods were designed by Gavin exclusively for Microsoft.

“My style is normcore says,” says Gavin. “And it’s just because I wake up and I’m like, man, let’s throw a hoodie on and get to work. I’m style over fashion at all times, but function and style coincide for me.”

Working with Microsoft was special for Gavin, who started as a graphic designer, for a few reasons including it allowing him to pay tribute to his father, a lawyer, who would he would observe working on his computer (as well as using MS Paint), and who also taught him to draw and appreciate art.

Raised in South Central LA, Gavin came up working with creatives like Fear Of God founder Jerry Lorenzo and the late, great Nipsey Hussle before launching his own Supervsn brand. So basically, he knows his sh*t.

The HARDWEAR collection is already available for purchase online right here.

Check out detailed photos below and in the gallery.