CASSIUS Gems: 14 Times Halle Bailey Showed Out On Instagram

Halle Bailey is taking over pop culture… and turns 23 today.

Alongside her sister Chlöe, they make up the Beyoncé-approved duo Chloe x Halle and are already racking up awards with just two albums to their names.

But the sisters are just as impressive apart as Halle is making history with Disney as Ariel in The Little Mermaid, dropping in May as well the role of Nettie in the The Color Purple remake. She and Chloe have also played twins on Freeform’s Grown-ish for four seasons.

With such big roles at such a young age, Halle is basking in all the different experiences and what comes with each production.

“I find myself learning things from these characters and trying to adopt them and keep them with me as I go about my life,” Bailey said. “It’s like the universe is trying to give these themes to me, like ‘Here, do it! We’re putting it in through the characters.'”

Filming The Little Mermaid even allowed her to leave America and briefly live overseas in the UK and Italy.

“When I moved away to London, I learned so much about myself,” she says. “It was kind of a shock because I had never done anything like that before.”

But work aside, Bailey also has a fashion sense, which she described as “sexy and comfortable” to InStyle. “I want to always be comfortable, but I also want something that will give me some sort of shape. I have a smaller waist and my thighs, my arms, and shoulders are bigger. I always like to accentuate my waist.”

To celebrate her Jordan year, check out 14 moments Halle showed out on Instagram below.