Behind The ‘Hawk Tuah’ Girl: The Internet’s Latest Viral Star Who Met Shaq

If you’ve been under a rock for the last few weeks or don’t usually doom scroll on TikTok, you may have missed the latest viral phenom, nicknamed the Hawk Tuah Girl.

If you’ve been able to avoid it, let’s break it down for you.

It all began when creators Tim & Dee TV found themselves in a college town doing man-on-the-street interviews with young adults who may have indulged in some alcoholic beverages, making their interviews that much funnier.

Then, in early June, he struck gold when he encountered two friends and asked them several relationship-related questions.

“What’s one move in bed that makes a man go crazy every time?” the interviewer asks her friend. However, knowing her friend gives infamous one-liners, she pulls her in for a response, and history is made.

“You gotta give ’em that ‘hawk tuah’ and spit on that thang. You get me?” she said before laughing and creating meme-worthy material for social media and garnering millions of views.

The interviewer proceeds to ask them more explicit questions about sexual positions, their types, what makes them great wifey material, and the now-known Hawk Tuah proclaiming that her ex used to “knock the cobb webs off that thang.”

You can watch the full uncut video here.

Upon further investigation, internet sleuths have discovered that Hawk Tuah’s real name is Hailey Welch. She’s a 21-year-old from Tennessee who works at a spring factory.

Miss Hawk Tuah is smartly milking her 15 minutes of fame, and her first interview was with Barstool’s Brianna Lapaglia’s Plan Bri Uncut podcast, where he talks about the creepy offers she’s been getting from men since the viral moment.

“So the guy that does my hats, he got offered $600, like, three days ago for me to spit in a jar and sell it,” Welch said. “That is revolting. That is just disgusting, is it not?

The interview was conducted backstage at country singer Zach Bryan’s recent concert at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium after he brought her on stage.

The Hawk Tuah girl knows no bounds and has transcended culture, so Shaquille O’Neal was the latest celeb to hang out with her.

The Hall of Famer was in her hometown of Nashville for a DJing gig, so she joined him on stage to yell her Hawk Tuah slogan before taking a few pictures afterward, including one where the 7-footer stares her down.

And yes, there’s merch. You can’t make this stuff up. See how social media is reacting to the viral moment below.