White ‘Trad Wife’ Whines About ‘Free Speech’ After She Gets Fired For Using N-Word In TikTok Video

A racist white woman got fired from her Black-owned job after posting a TikTok video of her using the N-word, and now she’s claiming the Black social media sleuths who got her fired did her a favor by making her a right-wing media sweetheart, even though she’s only been featured on a few bargain basement podcasts for barely closeted white nationalists, and Info Wars, which is basically the Alex Jone’s media site for incel conspiracy theorists.

Meet Lilly Gaddis.

Gaddis, who refers to herself as a “trad wife,” which is short for “traditional wife”—which basically just means she’s the wife Harrison Butker believes all women should be instead of doing manly things like getting college degrees and having ambitious goals to accomplish—went viral for referring to her friends’ husbands as “broke ass n-ggas.”

According to the Daily Beast, Gladdis, whose TikTok account was taken down after she posted herself using the slur, claimed in another clip that she couldn’t “find a care” about the outrage her racial slur sparked, which makes it a little odd that, shortly after, she posted more videos to X whining about the backlash she didn’t care about and how it got her fired from the job she supposedly also didn’t care about because she really only wanted to be the next Fox News Karen, or whatever it is she wants to be.

“If my freedom of speech is taken, they’ll be coming for yours next,” the Wish version of Megyn Kelly said in another video clip, because white conservatives who don’t actually know how the Constitution works can’t get it through their thick skulls that the First Amendment doesn’t protect them from being fired by private employers who don’t want to be associated with them, like Rophe of the Carolinas, a home health care company for the elderly and disabled, whose Black owner confirmed her firing Tuesday.

After her firing, Gaddis thanked “the Black community for helping to launch my new career in conservative media,” saying, “You all played your role well like the puppets you are,” because she, apparently, thinks Black people are the only ones who reported her public social media posts, and she thinks we care that she’s getting her 15 minutes of fame through a few Walmart Brand versions of conservative media outlets that will certainly forget all about her once there’s a new KKKaren making waves for them to fawn over. (Seriously, there’s a new story similar to hers every week, and no one remembers any of the ones before her because—*yawn*)

Anyway, good luck on your likely short-lived career as a white nationalist for bootleg conservative media outlets, Lilly. Sounds like a miserable way to not really make a living.

