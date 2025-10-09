Subscribe
No, Seriously: Herschel Walker Confirmed As U.S. Ambassador To The Bahamas

Published on October 9, 2025

Herschel Walker Appears For Nomination Hearing On Capitol Hill

Source: Anna Moneymaker / Getty

For 15 years the Bahamas didn’t have an ambassador from the United States, and now they do.

On Tuesday, the Senate confirmed Herschel Walker, a former NFL running back turned Black front man for the Republican Party, to a new role, along with some 100 other nominees for several unfilled government positions, 51-47, NBC News reported.

The last time we saw Walker, who has been one of President Trump’s most famous Blacks, was three years ago when he lost his bid for a Republican Senate seat; now he will serve as ambassador to the Caribbean Island, which is largely a vanity position.

According to the Grio, Walker, who was nominated for the role by Trump, “has risen in recent years as a Republican political figure whose 2022 Senate run was embroiled in multiple controversies. His campaign faced scrutiny over alleged financial troubles, micromanagement of staff, and unexplained claims regarding his past.”

Walker’s platform took on several controversial stances, including an anti-abortion platform, despite having paid for an abortion in 2009. After reporters confronted Walker about reports, Walker confirmed that he wrote a $700 check to a former partner but claimed he couldn’t remember why he did.

Trump defended Walker then and now, claiming that the former Dallas Cowboys running back was calling him, “an Ambassador to our Nation’s youth, our men and women in the military, and athletes at home and abroad,” the Grio reports.

A U.S. State Department spokesperson told USA Today, Walker “will be a true champion of the America First foreign policy agenda” and suggested the failed politician’s appointment would advance U.S. interests in the Caribbean country.

“He will be warmly welcomed by Bahamians who are widely known for their hospitality,” Bahamian Ambassador to the United States Wendall Jones told Reuters, adding that Walker would be “well-positioned to assist our government in communicating on many issues of mutual concern.”

