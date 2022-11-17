Herschel Walker Goes On Bizarre Rant About Vampires, Twitter Is Extremely Confused

Herschel Walker’s antics are getting more bizarre by the day.

This time around, it came during a stump speech in McDonough, Georgia, when he brought up… vampires.

Yes, vampires were invoked when Walker was trying to explain that voters should keep faith in him through his political journey and the upcoming runoff election.

“You ever watch a stupid movie late at night hoping it’s gonna get better it don’t get better but you keep watching anyway? Cause the other night, the other night I was watching this movie — I was watching this movie called Fright Night, Freak Night or some type of night but it was about vampires,” Walker says. “I don’t know if you know but vampires are some cool people are they not? But let me tell you something that I found out: a werewolf can kill a vampire did you know that? I never knew that. So I don’t want to be a vampire anymore I wanna be a werewolf.”

Fright Night, which was directed by Tom Holland back in 1985, doesn’t even include any werewolves, by the way.

But it didn’t stop there as the Heisman Trophy winner rants for more than two minutes about the movie’s plot, where there’s a vampire in the attic, which somehow leads to a comparison between Senator Raphael Warnock and a vampire in a black suit.

As he rambles on, he attempts to wrap it all up by saying getting rid of the vampire with a crucifix didn’t work.

“Then he took his hand away and started laughing. And he said, ‘that don’t work.’ He took the cross and put it on the vampire forehead and the vampire didn’t even do anything he said, ‘that don’t work.’ And that’s where it is in our life. It don’t even work unless you’ve got faith,” he concludes.

Don’t worry; we’re as confused as you about this speech. See how Twitter is reacting to Walker’s speech below.