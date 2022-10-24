Twitter Reacts To ‘House of The Dragon’ Season Finale,’ Can’t Wait To See The ‘Dance of The Dragons’ Begin

Meet Bernard Smalls, better known as Beanz. He is the Men's Lifestyle & Pop Culture writer for Cassius Life plus handles tech and video games for Hip-Hop Wired. Beanz has been with the company since 2019 and has been working as a writer for eight years. His favorite hobbies include video games, of course, and watching a lot of movies, mainly sci-fi. He also moonlights as a photographer in his spare time.

It’s a wrap for the first season of the Game of Thrones prequel, House of The Dragon, and fans are already thirsty for more following the dramatic ending of the finale.

We are heading into spoiler territory, so consider this your first and only warning.

Now that’s out of the way. It was a ten-episode waltz of intrigue, incest, death, and dragons that finally led us to the dance of the dragons in season one of House of The Dragon.

The season finale saw the rise of the Black Queen Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) after finally learning about the passing of her father, King Viserys (Paddy Considine), from Rhaenys (Eve Best). She also found out that her former best friend, Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke), under the guidance of her father, Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), The Hand of the King, was up to no good.

The Greens went behind Rhaenyra’s back, took the Iron Throne that was supposed to be hers, and placed her sex-crazed lame son Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) on it.

What made this move so spicy is that she did it after listening to her rambling husband, who was so high off the milk of the poppy (GOT’s version of morphine) he thought he was talking to his daughter.

As expected, Rhaenyra and her Uncle/Husband, Prince Daemon (Matt Smith), didn’t take the news well, immediately believing there was treachery afoot, and some theories believe that to be the case.

The war bells instantly rang in Daemon’s head as the news sent Rhaenyra into premature labor. While everyone can hear Rhaenyra’s howls throughout the halls of Dragonstone, Daemon gathers with the men to plan for war.

Rhaenyra eventually gave birth to a disfigured stillborn child adding to her misery, but she still was not ready to unleash hell on her rivals.

How Does Rhaenyra Become The Black Queen In House of The Dragon?

After learning from Rhaenys about what is going on in King’s Landing and Otto showing up to issue her terms which almost leads to a battle, Rhaenyra receives her late father’s crown.

Rhaenyra becomes the Black Queen, and she and her subjects gather to begin planning and seeing which houses are still loyal.

Daemon is still beating war drums, but the Black Queen is still not there. The tides seemingly roll in The Black’s favor when Lord Corlys Valaryon (Steve Toussaint) finally returns and is alive despite ravens saying he suffered a life-threatening wound during a battle for the Stepstones.

The Sea Snake aligns himself with the Black Queen, recognizing her as the true heir, and reveals he also managed to capture the Stepstones, giving The Blacks a strategic advantage in the seas over The Greens.

Deamon reminds everyone that The Blacks also have more dragons, but The Greens still have Vhagar, the enormous dragon out of all the mythical flying creatures on the show.

What Pushes Rhaenyra To War

Rhaenyra’s sons Jacaerys and Lucerys (Elliot Grihault)volunteer to head to houses across Westeros via dragonback to “remind them of the oaths they swore” Before they leave, she makes her young princes swear not to engage in battle, reminding them they are only envoys.

Lucerys arrives at Lord Borros of House Baratheon, and before he enters the castle, Vhagar’s large shadow looms in the background, indicating that Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) is already there.

A terrible sign.

Lord Borros dismisses Rhaenyra’s message because she did not offer a marriage pact. Aemond decides that now is an excellent time to take Lucerys’ eye and get his revenge, but Borros tells them no fighting will go down under his roof.

Lucerys runs back to his dragon and notices that Vhagar is gone and takes to the skies. Aemond swoops in on his giant dragon chasing the young prince.

Both young riders eventually lose control of their dragons, with Vhagar comsuming Lucerys and his dragon. Aemond instantly knows he has made a huge mistake.

Deamon delivers the tragic news to Rhaenyra, who has lost two children in a matter of days. We don’t get to see her instant reaction, but when she turns around, it’s clear she is ready to go to war.

Immediate reactions to the scene were the Hightowers f**ked around, and now they will find out.

We’ll have to wait a while for season two of House of The Dragon, but after seeing the reactions below, everyone is ready for the civil war coming to Westeros.

