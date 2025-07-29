Ice Cube’s Explanation Why He Can’t Offer Angel Reese The Same $5 Million Deal He Offered Caitlin Clark Has X Collectively Rolling Their Eyes

Ice Cube threw a $5 million offer to Caitlin Clark in hopes of luring her into the BIG3, but he won’t be doing the same for Angel Reese, and his reasoning isn’t sitting well with folks on social media.

Before Caitlin Clark took the WNBA by storm, Ice Cube offered the Indiana Fever star $5 million to hoop for his 3-on-3 league that primarily features retired NBA hoopers.

Immediately, the question was raised why he didn’t offer Chicago Sky star, and Clark’s draft mate, Angel Reese, the same deal, and now we know why.

Speaking with TMZ Sports, Cube explained that if he offered Angel Reese a BIG3 opportunity, it would be different because she wouldn’t “have that same impact” for the league.

“She’s a great player,” Cube said of Reese. “The thing with Caitlin Clark, it was to unlock millions of dollars for the league because of her stardom. What our sponsors were telling us, they didn’t tell us the same about Angel Reese, so I don’t know if we can make that same offer.”

“I don’t think we can make that same offer because it won’t have that same impact to the league,” Cube continued. “All business—it ain’t nothing personal.”

Angel Reese & Caitlin Clark Don’t Need The BIG3 To Thrive

While both players are enjoying success on the WNBA court, the money isn’t really reflecting their value, with Clark not even pulling in six figures with her rookie contract.

The money is rolling in on the endorsement tip with Clark reeling in $11 million. Angel Reese is also enjoying a bump in her already sky-high popularity thanks to her improved play on the court, averaging 14 points and 12.5 rebounds per game.

Reese also just launched her signature sneaker with Reebok, the Angel Reese 1, which recently debuted in the “Mebounds” colorway during WNBA All-Star Weekend.

Folks on X were not feeling the rapper’s explanation, with many saying that Ice Cube has been telling us who truly is for years based on his political stances.

Welp.

You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

