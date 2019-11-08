iOne Digital & AT&T Dream In Black Came Together To Celebrate The Best In Black Culture

iOne Digital closed October out with our 2019 Creative Class. Cassius, Global Grind, BOSSIP, Hip-Hop Wired, NewsOne, Hello Beautiful, MadameNoire and A Space For creators honored a total of 55 powerhouse influencers — we’re talking DNay Baptiste, Ben Cory Jones, and more.

In celebration of the Creative Class launch, AT&T’s Dream In Black campaign joined iOne Digital to commemorate some of the culture’s most powerful voices. It was most definitely a night to remember.

Held at Ponce City Market’s Skyline Park in Atlanta, GA, iOne Digital President Detavio Samuels and SVP Chief Content Officer Marve Frazier were in attendance to address the audience. Honorees Tristan Walker and Dionna Dorsey were also in the building for an insightful Q&A about what it takes to start your own business.

Besides the overflowing knowledge in the room, attendees also enjoyed an open bar, caricature portraits by Tony Smith, interactive photo booths, and more as DJ Wally Sparks kept the party poppin’. Shoutout to AT&T, the honorees, and all those who showed up and showed out. Check out some photos from inside the big night below.