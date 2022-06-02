Jada Pinkett Smith Finally Addresses “The Slap” On ‘Red Table Talk,’ Hopes Will Smith & Chris Rock Can “Talk It Out”

Yup, we’re still talking about “the slap.” Jada Pinkett Smith has FINALLY decided to address the infamous moment on her Facebook Watch talk show, Red Table Talk.

The episode’s main topic was Alopecia and the 147 million who are affected by the condition. Smith decided to open up the show by speaking about the Oscars night incident on March 27 that saw her husband Will Smith slap the taste out of Chris Rock’s mouth following a distasteful joke directed at her.

Keeping that same peaceful energy she had in her initial Instagram post that indirectly spoke about the incident, Pinkett Smith hoped the two men could heal, and talk it out because they are needed.

“This is a really important Red Table Talk on alopecia. Considering what I’ve been through with my own health and what happened at the Oscars, thousands have reached out to me with their stories. I’m using this moment to give our alopecia family an opportunity to talk about what it’s like to have this condition, and to inform people about what alopecia actually is. Now about Oscar night: my deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out, and reconcile. The state of the world today, we need them both and we all actually need one another more than ever. Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that’s to keep figuring out this thing called life together. Thank you for listening.”

With “the slap” out of the way and hopefully behind her now, Jada Pinkett Smith shifted the focus back to alopecia talking about the shame of having to go bald “without a choice.”

As you can imagine Twitter has been giving her the business for her statement and keeping the honestly ridiculous talking point that Jada Pinkett Smith is making Will Smith’s life a living hell.

“Every time Jada Pinkett Smith trends, it’s because she’s done something to embarrass or downgrade her husband,” one Twitter user said.

