Jaden Smith Named 1st Men’s Creative Director Of Louboutin

Published on September 17, 2025

Jaden Smith Named Christian Louboutin's First Men's Creative Director

Source: Louboutin / Louboutin

Jaden Smith is already a rapper, actor, and business owner. Now, he can add the Men’s Creative Director at Louboutin to his already impressive resume.

Footwear News made the announcement on Wednesday morning, including that Smith will be diving headfirst into his new role by moving to Paris.

His first collection will be shown during men’s Paris fashion week in January, marking the beginning of what should be four collections a year focusing on shoes, leather goods, and accessories.

“This is the one of the biggest honors of my life, and I feel a lot of pressure to be able to live up to everything that Christian has done for the house, and also stepping into such a serious role,” Smith told WWD. “When he reached out to me, I was just blown away, because of how similar we are and how much we like to do things in a similar manner.”

Yes, Smith is on a first-name basis with the fashion GOAT, Christian Louboutin, who finds him “very interesting, very kind, and very, very humble, and above all, very interesting: The way he is, the way he dresses, the way he thinks.”

So, Louboutin’s not only got confidence in the 27-year-old, but offloading the men’s side of the business —which he started in 2010– allows him to focus on his first love, women’s fashion.

The men’s side accounts for about a quarter of the business, but with slight declines in recent years, he thinks its promising potential would be best in Smith’s hands because of his fresh approach to fashion.

“Dressing for him is an adventure,” he said of Smith. “It’s a form of communication. It’s thoughtful, but it’s playful. There are very few people that I find as surprising, the way he puts things together.”

The multihyphenate getting a chance to design red bottoms is a full-circle moment for him as he remembers becoming aware of the status symbol at a very young age.

First, he remembers noticing rows of red-soled shoes in his mom Jada Pinkett Smith’s, and then realizing his father, Will Smith, had several as well. Then, as his sister Willow grew up, she began pining for her own and even his first girlfriend asking for a pair.

He adds, “So it was something that was a part of my life forever since I was extremely, extremely young. And then I got my first pair around the time I started doing premieres for the first time.”

A Smith-helmed capsule, described as “avant-garde,” will debut at select boutiques in January, while his first proper offering for the fall-winter 2026 collection will hit shelves next May.

See social media’s thoughts on the appointment below.

